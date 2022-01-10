On Monday Jan. 10, Michael Crabtree was inducted into the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame.
Crabtree was inducted on his first appearance on the ballot and is one of ten to be inducted in their first appearance in the 2022 class.
He and the rest of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class will officially be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, according to the National Football Foundation.
Crabtree was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor on Sept. 18, 2021, prior to the football game against Florida International.
During his time as a Red Raider, Crabtree caught 41 touchdowns and tallied 3,127 receiving yards in the 2007 and 2008 seasons, according to Tech Athletics.
Crabtree’s most memorable moment in a Tech uniform came against then No. 1 Texas in 2008 with his infamous game winning catch as time expired on Nov. 1, 2008.
Crabtree’s successes in Lubbock with the Red Raiders garnered NFL attention as he was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers where he played six seasons.
Crabtree last appeared in the NFL in 2019 with the Arizona Cardinals and finished his NFL career with 54 touchdown receptions.
