Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.