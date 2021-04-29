Texas Tech’s sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas began his season with large expectations. He was deemed an NCBWA Preseason All-American and hasn’t disappointed since, throwing 45 strikeouts and only 10 walks against 160 batters faced this season.
In his most recent start, Dallas led Tech to a win over conference rival Baylor by throwing a career-high ten strikeouts without throwing a walk. He earned his 10 strikeouts over seven innings, his longest outing of the season.
“I try to do the best at any role I am given, and I feel like I do fit a lot of roles,” Dallas said after the win over Baylor. “But today is a big reason why I love being a weekend starter, you know, just the atmosphere that the fans came out with. I love going deep into games and just giving my team the best chance to win.”
Though he posted a standout line in the win over Baylor, Dallas was responsible for allowing Baylor to score first in the game and go up 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning.
However, Tech’s offense came to his aid and tied up the game before the sixth inning was over. An RBI single off the bat of junior infielder Easton Murrell scored fellow junior infielder Parker Kelly.
After the game, Dallas spoke on how his trust in his offense to respond after giving up runs keeps him confident.
“I know that we’re gonna get the runs,” Dallas said. “So all I have to do is do my job, and I have full confidence that the offense will come through.”
The run Dallas gave up to Baylor in the sixth inning was the lone run of the game for Baylor, as Tech eventually won 4-1. Dallas further detailed his confidence in his teammates, but this time on the defensive end.
“I trust the guys behind me no matter what,” Dallas said. “We’re a tight knit group, and we kind of just lean on each other, so I had full confidence in them.”
Dallas’ relationship with his defense is one that is mutually beneficial, Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock said.
“I mean, probably the biggest thing is just the guys just really fun to play defense behind,” Tadlock said of Dallas’ improvements this year. “He likes to work fast, he likes to throw strikes, put balls on the ground a lot, he pitches ahead of the count.”
Once the scoring started in the sixth inning of Dallas’ start against Baylor, his experience as a reliever came in handy, forcing a 1-2-3 seventh inning that included his ninth and tenth strikeout.
“It’s always big to run somebody out there after a loss that can be a stopper,” Tadlock continued. “That’s huge; I mean, absolutely that’s big.”
With two outs in the eighth inning of Tech’s win over Baylor, junior catcher Braxton Fulford hit a three-run RBI double that put the Red Raiders ahead 4-1. After the game, Fulford spoke on Dallas’s importance moving forward.
“Micah was definitely on today, and we’re gonna need him down the stretch,” Fulford said. “Slider is working well. His change up as well, fast balls moving, and everything looked good coming out of his hand.”
Dallas and the No. 11-ranked Red Raiders have an important weekend series coming up against conference rival, No. 3 Texas, that will be hosted in Austin.
The series is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. April 30.
