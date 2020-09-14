On Monday, the Big 12 announced its weekly football recognitions which included offensive, defensive, special teams and newcomer of the week awards.
The Defensive Player of the Week honors were given to Texas Tech football linebacker, Krishon Merriweather, who had 12 tackles in his Red Raider debut against Houston Baptist.
His performance marked the first time a Red Raider has recorded double-digit tackles in a season opener in two decades, according to a Big 12 release.
Merriweather’s 12-tackle performance on Saturday led all Big 12 players in week one as he completed the game with seven solo tackles and five assisted tackles, according to Big12sports.
Following a close victory against Houston Baptist, Merriweather and the Tech football team will look to keep momentum heading into their first conference game against Texas at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.