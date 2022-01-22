The Texas Tech men’s tennis team came back from a three-point deficit and defeated No. 45 Southern Methodist University 4-3 while on the road Jan. 22.
Junior Franco Ribero sealed Tech’s fate after he came back and defeated his opponent in a three-set game to secure the fourth and winning point for the Red Raiders.
Tech started the match down 1-0 after junior Dimitrios Azoidis and doubles partner senior Ilgiz Valiev fell 6-2. Teammates Ribero and freshman Piotr Pawlak shortly followed with the same fate in a 6-2 loss to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.
In singles action, the Red Raiders persevered and came back after losing two straight sets.
Sophomore Olle Wallin was swept in two sets with a 6-1, 6-2 loss to give SMU a 2-0 lead.
Reed Collier gave the Red Raiders their first point on the board after he swept his own opponent, Mustang Ivan Thamma 6-2, 6-4.
Valiev started his first set with a close score, down by one point in a 6-5 matchup. The Mustangs were able to come back and score the winning two points to take the set 7-5. Valiev did not come back from this and instead was the next Tech player to fall in a 6-3 loss.
With a 3-1 lead for SMU, Tech had three players left on the court to try and come back and retake the match. The Red Raiders did just this to remain undefeated this season.
Azoidis was the first to start the winning streak after he swept SMU in two sets with a double 6-3 win, this cut the Mustangs lead to 3-2.
Junior Isaac Arevalo lost his first set 6-2 but did not let this shake the rest of his time on the court. Instead, the Mexico City native recovered from the defeat and won 6-1 in the second set to force a third. In the final and game typing set, Arevalo pulled through with a 6-3 victory to tie the game 3-3.
Ribero nailed the final point for Tech, but it did not come easy. Ribero started with a 6-4 win in the first set but dropped the second set 4-6. In the final set of the game, Ribero allowed one point and took the set 6-1 to give Tech its third straight victory this season.
Tech will continue its time on the road and face No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 16 Arizona and No. 25 University of California, Los Angeles in the ITA Kickoff Weekend starting on Saturday, Jan. 29.
