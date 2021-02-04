The No.23 Texas Tech men’s tennis team continues their season in Dallas to play Louisiana State at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The Red Raiders are entering the matchup with a 2-0 record after sweeping Abilene Christian in a double-header, according to Tech Athletics.
On the other side of the court, LSU moves into this match with a 6-0 overall record, according to LSU Sports.
The Tigers are undefeated while at home, but like the Red Raiders, have not played in a neutral game this season, according to Tech Athletics.
LSU ended their shortened 2020 season with an overall 10-6 record and were 1-1 on neutral ground, according to LSU Sports.
The Red Raiders finished their 2020 season with an overall 12-5 record and were 4-4 on neutral grounds, according to Tech Athletics.
The pair of teams have not face each other since 2009 where the Tigers defeated Tech in a 4-3 victory at the Intercollegiate Tennis Associations weekend tournament, according to LSU Sports.
After this match, the Red Raiders will continue their time on the road to face Tulsa at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in Oklahoma.
