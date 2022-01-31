The Texas Tech men’s tennis team finished without a win at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Kickoff Weekend held at the Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station, losing to No. 12 Arizona by a score of 4-1 on Saturday and again to No. 23 UCLA on Sunday, 4-3.
After going undefeated in their opening weekend, Tech fell to 3-2 in its first two matches away from home.
Programs participating in ITA Kickoff Weekend are drafted into one of fifteen hosting sites, with the host team making the selections, according to the ITA event webpage. Tech was drafted into the College Station pool, joining Arizona, UCLA and the hosting Texas A&M Aggies, who are ranked No. 19 nationally by the ITA.
The Red Raiders started the weekend with a matchup against the Arizona Wildcats, losing 4-1. Tech dropped the doubles point despite two matches that required tiebreakers.
Junior Isaac Arevalo and sophomore Reed Collier took their doubles match to a 6-6 tie before ultimately dropping the match 7-6 (7-2).
On court two, junior Dimitrios Azoidis and senior Ilgiz Valiev met a similar fate, playing to a tie before losing the tiebreaker with a score of 7-6 (7-3). Claiming the necessary two wins, Arizona took the doubles point.
The Wildcats rode their momentum into singles, winning their first two singles matches in straight sets with Collier and Valiev suffering losses.
Arevalo managed to get the Red Raiders on the board with a win in his singles match, defeating Jonas Ziverts 6-4 6-1. That would be it for Tech, who went on to lose the next singles match, ending their day with a 4-1 loss.
On Sunday, the Red Raiders played another top 25 opponent in No. 23 UCLA in a matchup that’s game point came down to the last singles match.
Tech dropped the doubles point with two losses, 6-3 and 6-4. Azoidis and Valiev ended their doubles match unfinished, 4-4.
Down 2-0 after junior Franco Ribero dropped his singles match 6-1, 6-3, the Red Raiders got on the scoreboard courtesy of the Seabrook native Collier. Collier defeated no. 96 Stefan Leustian 6-4 6-2 to make it 3-1 UCLA.
Shortly after, sophomore Olle Wallin dropped a three-set battle to UCLA’s Patrick Zahraj. Tech responded, storming back with two singles victories from Valiev and Azoidis to tie the match, 3-3. Both went to three sets, with Azoidis even facing a tiebreaker in the first set.
The deciding point came down to reigning ITA Big 12 Singles champ and Tech’s No. 1 player, Isaac Arevalo.
After splitting the first two sets, Arevalo dropped the third set 7-5 and Tech lost 4-3.
The Red Raiders’ have a pair of matchups in Salt Lake City, Utah ahead of them. They play Loyola Marymount University on Saturday and No. 50 Utah on Sunday.
