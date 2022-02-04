The Texas Tech men’s tennis team is on the road again this week, traveling to Salt Lake City, Utah to face off against two Utah-based universities. The Red Raiders play Loyola Marymount University on Saturday, followed by a matchup with No. 50 Utah on Sunday.
On Jan. 29, Tech entered the the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend with an undefeated 3-0 record. However, they fell to 3-2 after suffering their first losses of the season to No. 12 Arizona (1-4) and No. 23 UCLA (3-4).
According to Tech Athletics, this will be the first matchup against Loyola Marymount in the Red Raiders’ tennis program history.
According to LMU Athletics, the Lions are also coming off of two straight losses, most recently to Utah on Jan. 30. They will have a rematch against the Utes on Feb. 4, prior to their matchup with Tech the next day.
Tech’s matchup against No. 50 will be the Red Raiders’ fourth top 50 matchup in their last five games, according to Tech Athletics.
The Utes are 7-0 on the season, with their matchup against Tech being their fourth home match of the season. Utah is led by sophomore Franco Capalbo, who received an All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a freshman. Capalbo won all of his matches in his last performance against Loyola Marymount.
Tech will look to improve on their recent performances in doubles play, as they have lost their last three doubles points. They will look to their No. 1 doubles pair, junior Isaac Arevalo and sophomore Reed Collier, to lead the team after the duo failed to record a win at the ITA Kickoff Weekend.
The Red Raiders are the only tennis team representing Tech this week, as the Lady Raiders get the week off before hosting the University of Houston and Ole Miss on Feb. 18 and 19.
This weekend will mark the end of a lengthy road trip for the Red Raiders, which will have featured four ranked opponents over the five-game stretch. The team will return to Lubbock on Feb. 12 to face the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and New Mexico State.
