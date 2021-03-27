The Texas Tech men’s tennis team won in their last nonconference match against New Mexico in a 4-2 win.
The duo of junior Francisco Vittar and junior Issac Arevalo fell 6-2 in the first doubles match and senior Parker Wynn and junior Franco Ribero followed with a 7-6 loss.
New Mexico claimed the doubles point with these two wins and had a 1-0 lead going into the singles matches.
The Lobos lead did not last long after junior Dimitrios Azoidis tied the match 1-1. Azoidis closed out his match with a two-set 6-1,6-4 victory.
Senior Ilgiz Valiev suffered the opposite fate of his teammate and fell to New Mexico 6-3 in both the first and second set. This furthered the Lobo lead 2-1 with four players left on the court.
New Mexico scored three points on Wynn in the first set before the Red Raider closed it with a 6-3 win. Wynn carried the momentum through the second set and swept the Lobos 6-0 and retied the match 2-2.
Vittar secured the first lead for Tech with a 7-5 win in both his first and second set. This put the Red Raiders in a 3-2 position with two players left.
Arevalo forced the Lobos to play in three sets after falling 6-7 in the first set. Arevalo came back 6-1 in the second set and outplayed New Mexico in the final set 6-1 and secured the fourth and final point for the Red Raiders.
Ribero’s match was left unfinished due to the efforts of his Red Raider teammates.
Tech will move on and begin its conference play on Thursday in Oklahoma. The Red Raiders will start conference play with nine consecutive wins and a 11-2 overall record, according to Tech Athletics.
