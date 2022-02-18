The Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated Louisiana State University 4-2 on Thursday in Fort Worth. The Red Raiders improved to 6-5 on the season after the win and were led by junior Dimitrios Azoidis who finished the day having won both of his matches.
Tech came into the match following a loss to No. 12 Texas A&M on Tuesday. Both matches were held at Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, which plays home to Texas Christian University’s men and women’s tennis teams.
After the match was moved indoors due to inclement weather, Tech took the lead by claiming the doubles point. Junior Isaac Arevalo and freshman Piotr Pawlak got the first win 6-4, as they improved to 2-1 as a duo, according to Tech Athletics.
The Tigers were able to cut away at their deficit in singles play, starting with a split of the first two matches. Sophomore Ronald Hohmann got LSU on the board after he won his singles match 6-4, 6-2. The win was Hohmann’s first singles victory of the year, according to LSU Athletics.
The Red Raiders would earn a singles victory of their own after Azoidis claimed the 7-5, 6-3 victory, giving Tech a 2-1 lead. The ACU transfer improved to 6-1 in singles with the win, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman Olle Wallin would quickly tack on another point for the Red Raiders, winning his match 7-5. 6-3.
With the Red Raiders a point away from securing the win, graduate student Vlad Lobak defeated Isaac Arevalo in three sets to extend the match. Arevalo fell to 3-2 on the season with the loss, according to Tech Athletics.
On court three, junior Franco Ribero secured the match-clinching point for the Red Raiders, winning the decisive set 6-4.
Next up for the Red Raiders is a four-game home stretch, starting with a matchup against the University of Denver on Feb. 26.
