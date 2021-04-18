The No. 21 Texas Tech men’s tennis program lost 4-1 to No. 7 Texas in its last regular season match of the season on Sunday at 11 a.m. while at the McLeod Tennis Center
In the doubles portion, Tech had a successful start with a 7-5 win from seniors Parker Wynn and Franco Ribero.
Junior Issac Arevalo and sophomore Reed Collier were the next pair of Tech players who won 7-5 and were able to clinch the doubles point.
This put the Red Raiders at a 1-0 advantage going into the singles portion.
Wynn lost in two-set 6-4, 6-2 and gave Texas their first point of the match for a 1-1 tie.
Arevalo lost 6-3 in his first set and the Longhorns continued their momentum through the second set. Arevalo scored two points before he fell 6-2 and gave Texas their first lead of the match.
Junior Dimitrios Azoidis was the next to fall and lost his first and second set 6-4. Texas gained a third point with this win against Tech’s one point.
In Valiev’s first set he lost 6-4 but came back in the second set for a 6-1 win. Valiev’s success ran out in the final set and the Longhorns clinched the final fourth point with a 6-3 win.
Ribero’s first set was successful, and he allowed the Longhorns two points before he won with a 6-2 score. Texas came back in the second set with a 6-2 victory, this forced a third set for Ribero. The final set was left unfinished.
Friday
The Texas Tech men’s tennis team lost its third conference match this season against Texas Christian in a 4-1 loss at 5 p.m. on Friday while at the McLeod Tennis Center.
The match started slow for the Red Raiders, with Wynn and Ribero losing 6-4.
Collier and Issac Arevalo followed in their teammates footsteps and fell 7-5 and gave TCU their first point of the match.
TCU had a 1-0 lead going into the singles portion.
Azoidis started the singles matches with a 6-3 win in his first and second set. This gave Tech its first point of the match and tied it 1-1.
The tie did not last long after Collier fell 6-4 in his first set.
In the second set, Collier came back and allowed the Horned Frogs one point before he forced a third set with a 6-1 victory. In the final set, Collier did not maintain his momentum and lost 6-2.
This loss gave TCU its second point of the match versus Tech’s single point.
Valiev was the next Red Raider to fall in a three-set loss. Valiev lost the first set 6-3 but recovered in the second set with a 6-2 win. Valiev’s efforts fell short in the last set and the Horned Frogs served him a 6-2 loss.
With a 1-3 deficit, Ribero’s two-set loss, 6-4, 7-6 (7-9) nailed the winning point for TCU and gave the Red Raiders their third conference loss of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders end the regular season with a 12-6 overall record and a 1-4 conference record, according to Tech Athletics.
