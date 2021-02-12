The Texas Tech men’s tennis team has canceled their weekend of scheduled matches due to unsafe traveling conditions across Texas, according to a Tech Athletics Release.
The Red Raiders were set to take on No. 9 A&M and UTSA this weekend but instead will resume their schedule at 11 a.m. on February 19 in Arizona.
Tech holds a 2-2 overall record, undefeated at home and 0-1 while on the road, according to Tech Athletics.
These pair of matches were not postponed meaning they will not face the Aggies or the Roadrunners this season.
