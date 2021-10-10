The tenth-ranked Texas Tech men's golf team will end the fall part of its season at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley to kick off Big 12 play.
The Red Raiders won this event two years ago in the 2019 Big 12 Match Play Tournament, and in this year’s, event is the 4th seed this year, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech is coming into this event ranked No. 10 in the Bushnell/ Golfweek coaches’ poll, after their seventh-place finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational following their visit to Arkansas, according to a Tech Athletic news release.
The roster of Red Raiders include Ludvig Aberg, Garrett Martin, Andy Lopez, Kyle Hogan, Calum Scott, Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas and Baard Skogen.
Aberg, was able to record another top-10 showing by shooting 3-under-par at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, finishing 9th place for his tenth top-10 showing of his career, according to Tech Athletics.
Scott also had a good showing at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational with his best finish of his career by finishing 1-over (par) for the tournament. Finishing 18 overall, according to Tech Athletics.
Skogen and Hogan also competed In The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, with 22nd (Skogen) and 25th (Hogan) overall finishes. With Skogen shooting 4-over and Hogan shooting 5-over. Martin, even with an even par finish in the final round, still finished 12-over for the tournament, according to Tech Athletics.
The competing Big 12 men’s teams will play a par-71, 7,007-yard at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, every day of the three-day tournament, being played Monday through Wednesday. The three-day tournament will consist of pool games for the first two days and a half day (five sessions), along with a final round during the afternoon of the third day.
The tournament will consist of two pools, A and B. the featuring teams were seeded based on the Big 12 Coaches Rankings, according to a Tech Athletic news release.
Each team will play four matches during the pool portion of the event. Competing teams will gain three points for a win, one for a draw, and zero points for a loss. Each team will be ranked 1-5 within their pool based on points gained at the end of pool play.
On the third day, the championship round will be played in the afternoon and feature the two teams with the highest point total from pool A and pool B. There will also be a third-place match between the two teams from each pool with the second highest point total. During the championship afternoon each team will participate.
This years Big 12 Match Play will be the last event Texas Tech men’s golf plays on their fall schedule. Their Spring schedule will begin February 3rd when they make the trip to Hawaii for the Ameri Ari Invitational.
