It only took one game for Mark Adams to get his first win as head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team, as the Red Raiders defeated the North Florida Ospreys by a score of 89-74 in the first game of the 2021-22 season.
After an offseason with a hefty amount of turnover, even excluding the head coaching change, many fans were eager to see who Tech would roll out in the starting lineup.
With Terrance Shannon Jr withheld from the game as Tech investigates his involvement in the 2021 NBA Draft to prevent any possible NCAA rule violations, the Red Raiders started Kevin McCullar at point guard surrounded by a cast of only transfer, two wings in Davion Warren and Mylik Wilson as well as two forwards in Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams.
Other notable inactives include Lubbock-native freshman guard Ethan Duncan also watched the game from the bench, his arm in a sling as a shoulder-injury is expected to keep him sidelined for a majority of the season. Junior guard Clarence Nadolny, one of the few returners from last season, also missed the opener as he recovers from a lower-leg injury.
Super-senior forward Bryson Williams made his Red Raider debut after three years at UTEP and his first two at Fresno State. His’ 22 points were the most in the game on both teams, and his 12 was also the most at that point. He kept momentum alive by scoring five straight buckets to bring his total to 22 not even five minutes deep into the second half.
“My teammates kept finding me, I kept being able to get open down low in the post and my teammates trusted me and they kept passing it to me and feeding me,” Williams said. “So I was able to capitalize on that.”
His first shot of the half was a hook-shot from the block, a shot he seemed comfortable with after attempting it multiple times in the first half. Most of his shots came from in or around the paint, as Williams made his presence known on the glass with a team-high seven rebounds.
“Bryson’s great at scoring, we saw him hit a three but he’s also great around the basket and hard to stop,” Head coach Adams said. “So we ran a lot of sets and plays for him when our offense struggled a little bit, trying to control the game.”
Williams’ surge wasn't the only symptom of a stronger second half for the Red Raiders, as Adams said he spoke with the team about improving their defense in the second half and was happy to see it come to fruition.
“Overall it wasn't the type of defensive effort that we wanted, we made a couple adjustments at halftime...” Adams said. “We’ve got to put a little more pressure on them… but we kind of overreacted to that as well. And then we backed up a little bit more into some intensive gaps and I thought that was much more productive.”
Another transfer making his Red Raider debut was Kevin Obanor, who scored 17 points by going 5-12 from the field and 3-5 from three in the win over UNF, each coming from the corner with the baseline to the right side of his body. He also recorded six rebounds, two on offense and four on defense.
“Every time (Obanor) shoots it we think it’s going in,” Adams said. “We see it every day in practice, he’s just an unbelievable three-point shooter.”
Last year at Oral Roberts, Obanor shot over 46% from three according to ORU Athletics. His ability to shoot the perimeter could lead to lineups that include him and fellow forwards Williams and super-senior Marcus Santos-Silva, one of only three returners from last year’s roster to play against UNF.
Santos-Silva ended the game with 13 points on 6-9 shooting from the field, three steals, and four rebounds that all came on offense and gave Tech another chance for a successful possession.
The biggest question mark for this potential lineup is Obanor’s ability to defend on the perimeter. Against UNF, Obanor found himself guarding the ball handler at the perimeter only a handful of times but didn't make any glaring mistakes to disprove the idea.
“We have a lot of talent in this group, but the (bigger) point is when we win we all eat.. so the main point is to not be selfish while we’re all still gelling, you know, getting a feel for each other,” Obanor said. “We’ve still got a long way to go and we know the best is yet to come.”
Tech’s youngest transfers in sophomore KJ Allen and Daniel Batcho collaborated for one of the fastest scoring sequences in the game with only five minutes left in the game. Allen made a layup, Batcho contested a UNF layup to cause a miss, and Allen responded with a dunk on the other end to put Tech up 83-61.
Allen would only score one other point on a free-throw, bringing his final statline to five points on 2-4 shooting, one defensive rebound and one turnover. Batcho on the other hand saw one less minute than Allen but would fail to score a point, instead hauling in four rebounds.
Super-senior guard Davion Warren, who transferred from Hampton to play at Tech in his last season of eligibility, made the assist for both of KJ Allen’s scores during that run. Against UNF, Warren scored 14 points after making 7 of his 14 shots from the field and added on three rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two taken charges.
“He had a couple huge charges for us in the first half and it was good to see him kind of set the tone and lead this team on the defensive end,” Adams said.
Redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar made the first start at point guard of his collegiate career in the season opener against UNF, using his 6-foot-6 frame and experience at multiple positions to haul in six rebounds to tie Obanor for second most on the team.
After finishing his praise of Warren’s defense, Adams said that McCullar is impactful on defense as well, and then related the performance of both to how his coaching staff has approached the roster as a whole this season.
“Kevin McCullar does so many things defensively that you probably don't notice,” Adams said. “Our big challenge right now is that we’ve included all these guys that just mentally they’re just all offensive buddies.”
“We easily scored 89 points and played the bench and I don't think that’s going to be our weakness,” Adams said. “It’s going to be getting these guys to play on both ends and really to buy in to how important defense is.”
McCullar’s ability to distribute the ball was accurately represented by his five assists as well, tying Warren for second most on the team. The only player both Warren and McCullar trailed was Mylik Wilson, a junior guard who transferred from Louisiana this offseason and recorded seven assists in his Tech debut.
Wilson recorded two more assists than points with only five, but coach Adams said that it sets a great example for the rest of the team.
“If you don’t have a really good team everybody needs to know their roles,” Adams said. “Mylik understands that he’s a great passer and distributor and that’s what he came out and did, made us better.”
Sophomore guard Chibuzo Agbo was the only other returner who saw the floor against UNF, finishing with 15 total minutes. Super-senior guard Adonis Arms, a transfer from Winthrop, also finished with exactly 15 minutes.
Both players entered the game at the same time in the first round of substitutions, but the pair had much different statistical performances. Arms finished the game with only one point on a free throw and missed his only shot of the day but recorded two rebounds, two assists, and one turnover for a final plus/minus rating of one.
Meanwhile, Agbo scored two points on 1-4 shooting (0-1 from three), recorded two defensive rebounds and added on a personal foul. His plus/minus rating was negative 13, the lowest on the team.
The owner of the second-lowest plus/minus rating was Sardaar Calhoun, who scored only two points from four free throw attempts and missed all five jumpshots he took, four of which came from three point land. The senior who transferred from Florida State recorded one assist, one steal and one foul to go along with his point-less outing.
Tech’s next game is Friday at 7 p.m. when Grambling State tries to do what UNF couldn’t, come to the United Supermarkets Arena and beat the Mark Adams-led Red Raiders in front of a home crowd.
“Raider Riot, our student section, our season ticket holders…” Wells said. “They certainly didn’t let us down. They were a loud, great group of fans. The guys embraced it and played better because of it”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.