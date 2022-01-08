The No. 25 Texas Tech men’s basketball team got its first Big 12 win of the season while at home after defeating No. 6 Kansas 75-67 on Saturday, holding the Jayhawks to their lowest scoring total of the season.
Super-senior forward Bryson Williams led the team in two areas, scoring 22 points and hauling in eight rebounds. Williams moves into the top spot-on Tech’s scoring leaderboard with 169 total points so far this season.
“It was just awesome to see him out there playing like we know he can play, with confidence and making so many big plays,” Adams said about Williams after the game. “By far that was the most exciting part we can gain from this game.”
When asked about the praise he’s received from head basketball coach Mark Adams in multiple postgame press conferences, Williams said it was reassuring.
“Me and coach Adams have had multiple talks … and he knows what I’m capable of,” Williams said. “I believe in him 100 percent, I just gotta stay true to the work and just keep on coming aggressive.”
Tech defeated Kansas despite being without their two leaders in points per game, with junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr (14.3 PPG) out as he recovers from back spasms and redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar (13.5 PPG) missing his second straight game due to an ankle injury.
Tech persevered through the injuries and was victories after a strong defensive performance, holding Kansas to a season-low 67 points, according to KU Athletics.
“We pride ourselves on defense, that’s the side of the ball that won us that game,” Williams said. “We just knew we had to take care of business on that side, this is a very talented team, and they can get points up in a hurry. We knew that we had to take care of the defensive side of the ball.”
This Red Raiders win evens their conference record at 1-1 after a loss to No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday in which Red Raiders suited up only seven available players. Five Red Raiders were unable to travel to Iowa with the team due to health and safety protocols, according to Tech Athletics.
The three surprising inactives included in the five were 6-foot-11 redshirt-freshman forward Daniel Batcho, sophomore guard Chibuzo Agbo, and super-senior guard Sardaar Calhoun. Of those three, only Calhoun didn’t return for the game against Kansas.
I'm here at the USA about a half hour before the No.25 Red Raiders tip-off against No.6 Kansas. Follow this thread for live updates throughout the game!G - Clarence NadolnyG - Davion WarrenG - Adonis ArmsF - Kevin ObanorF - Bryson Williams(GAME THREAD)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) January 8, 2022
Junior guard Mylik Wilson made his return to the court after a knee injury has sidelined him since Tech’s first win over Tennessee on Dec. 7, Tech’s only ranked win over a ranked opponent so far this season.
Despite Wilson returning to action, a different junior guard in Clarence Nadolny got the start, his second of the season and his first in the USA despite being one of only five returners from last year’s roster.
Nadolny started the game by forcing an offensive foul on Kansas’ first possession, and then in Tech’s first time on offense he scored the game’s first bucket and put Tech up 2-0 with a layup.
Nadolny scored 11 points in the game’s first 16 minutes, setting a new career high. He ended the game with 17 points, three rebounds, one assist and a team-high three steals.
“We don't think offense,” Nadolny said after the game. “We just try to get stops, play a lot of defense, if the offense goes with it then that’s good too.”
Wilson also kicked off the game with a strong start, recording an assist in his first time on offense with an inside pass to super-senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva and finding Williams for a similar bucker just a few possessions later.
Wilson didn't score his first bucket of the game until five minutes deep in the second half, and his final stat line consisted of five points, four rebounds, and a team-high of five assists.
"He’s not having the type of season he had last year,” Adams said about Wilson after the game. “He made a big three point shot and made some nice plays. Certainly, great to have him back.”
After missing the game on Wednesday, freshman forward Daniel Batcho was able to get on the board early with an open dunk after a Williams post-up opportunity drew a double team. He was benched just a few possessions later, after two examples of miscommunication in the span of a few seconds.
First a pass meant for Batcho hit him in the back, then he sent a pass intended for Wilson wide and out of bounds, and then he found himself on the bench having a conversation with Mark Adams. Batcho didn't score another point, and he ended with just one rebound.
Tech led the game 33-25 at halftime, overcoming a 1-8 start from behind the arc by forcing the Jayhawks into ten first-half turnovers (five steals), out-rebounding them 18-15 and out-scoring them 22-6 from the paint.
Tech shot 3-8 in the second half to improve to 25 percent by the games end, won the rebound battle 33-24 and outscored Kansas 44-18 in the paint.
“We saw a lot more poise,” Adams said of his team after the game. “It’s so loud in this arena it’s hard to give those instructions … They had to go out on their own, and that’s what they have to learn to do.
Tech’s next opponent is the top-ranked Baylor Bears on its home court on Tuesday, averaging 83.3 points per game, the second highest in the Big 12 entering today behind only Kansas.
“Baylor's a great program and they’re playing well,” Adams said. “I’ve heard some experts say they’re as good as they were last year. They’re good, they’ve got some great depth, but we’re gonna enjoy this and come back tomorrow to get ready for Baylor.”
