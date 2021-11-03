The Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s basketball team will begin its season with 12 non-conference games; including big games in the South Padre Island Battle on The Beach, Big 12-Big East Battle, the Jimmy V Classic, the Jerry Colangelo Classic and the Big 12/SEC Challenge that will be played later in the season.
The Red Raiders will be going into their season with a whole new coaching staff along with eight new additions to the team with six of those being transfers., according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will start their season off against North Florida at United Supermarkets Arena at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The Ospreys finished last season with an 8-15 overall record and a 6-6 record in conference play, according to North Florida Athletics. Junior forward Carter Hendrickson played and started in 16 games last season where he was the team’s leading scorer averaging 14.9 points per game shooting 38 percent from the field.
Tech will continue its non-conference battles at 7 P.M. Friday, Nov. 12 where they will face off against Gramling State University.
The Tigers travel to Lubbock for their second home game of the season, according to Grambling State Athletics. Redshirt senior Cameron Christon was selected to the 2021-2022 All-SWAC preseason First Team and was the only player to average double figure points for the team last season. The tigers finished last season with a 12-12 overall record and a 9-6 conference record.
The Red Raiders will finish its 3-game home stretch against Prairie View A&M at 7 P.M. Friday, Nov. 15. The Panthers Won the SWAC regular season title last year with a 13-0 conference record and a 16-5 overall record, according to Prairie View A&M Sports.
The Panthers led the SWAC in field goal percentage last season shooting 45.5 Percent from the field, according to SWAC Sports. Senior Jawaun Daniels led the team in points per game (15.4), field goal percentage (55.8 percent) and rebounds per game (6.1), according to Prairie View A&M Sports.
The Raider Raiders will travel to SPI Convention Centre in South Padre Island, Texas, where they will play Incarnate Word University in the South Padre Island Battle on The Beach event at 4 P.M. Saturday, Nov. 20. Tech is 3-0 against the Cardinals in the last three meetings, including their most previous win on Dec 29, 2020, where they had a lopsided 79-51 victory over the cardinals, according to Tech Athletics.
The Cardinals were 5th in the Southland Conference in defense last season. Sophomore forward Marcus Larsson led the team in both rebounds and blocked shots with 107 total rebounds (7.1 average) and 13 total blocked shots (0.9 average) last season, according to Incarnate Word Athletics.
Tech returns to Lubbock after a one game road trip to take on The University of Omaha at 4 P.M. Saturday, Nov. 23
Omaha was second to last in The Summit League last season with a 5-20 overall record and a 3-11 record in conference. Senior guard Ayo Akinwole led the team in points per game (13.0), three-point field goal percentage (45 percent), free throw percentage (87 percent) and assist per game (2.9), according to Omaha Athletics.
The Lamar University Cardinals head into town to play the Red Raiders on Nov. 27 at United Supermarkets Arena.
Junior guard Davion Buster led the cardinals in all forms of scoring last season; points per game (15.0), three-pointers made (70) and free throw percentage (95 percent), according to Lamar University Athletics.
The Red Raiders go on the road for the second time this season as they travel to Providence, Rhode Island to play in the Big 12-Big East Battle against Providence College Friars at Dunkin’ Donuts Center at 7:30 P.M. Wednesday, Dec 1. Tech has only played the friars once in school history on Dec. 29, 1977, losing 52-53, according to Tech Athletics.
The friars finished 6th place in the Big East Conference a season ago with a 13-13 overall record and a 9-10 conference record, according to Big East Sports. Graduate Student center Nate Watson led the team in points per game last season with 16.9 on 60 percent shooting from the field. The friars shot 43 percent from the field and 32 percent from three as a team last season, according to Providence College Athletics.
Tech will continue its time on the road as they travel to New York to play in the Jimmy V Classic against The University of Tennessee in Madison Square Garden at 6 P.M. Tuesday, Dec 7.
Last season the Volunteers finished fourth in the SEC conference standings with a 10-7 record and a 18-9 overall record. This gave the Volunteers a 5th seed in the NCAA Tournament but lost in the first round to the 12th seed Oregon State, according to SEC Sports. Tennessee is ranked No. 18 in the pre-season AP polls this season and will be the first ranked team Tech plays this year.
Tennessee had the fourth best recruiting class in the nation and the best recruiting class in the SEC, according to 247 Sports. Those recruits include 5-star point guard Kennedy chandler and 5-star power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. Returning to the team will be senior guard Victor Bailey Jr. who was the teams third leading scorer last season with 10.9 points per game, along with graduated student forward John Fulkerson who led the team in field goal percentage at 52 percent last season, according to UT sports.
The Red Raiders will return to Lubbock to play Arkansas State at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Dec 14.
The Red Wolves finished 4th in the west section of the conference standings last season with a 7-8 record and a 11-13 overall record, according to Sunbelt Sports. Senior guard Marquis Eaton led the team in scoring with 16.1 points per game last season.
The Red Raiders then travel to Phoenix, Arizona to Play Gonzaga University in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Footprint Center at 12 P.M. Saturday, Dec 18.
Gonzaga won the WCC regular season title last season with a 15-0 record and a 31-1 overall record, according to WCC Sports. They were the No. 1 ranked team in the country throughout the regular season and did not lose a game until the NCCA National Championship where they were the runners up, according to ncaa.com.
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the pre-season AP polls this year, according to NCAA.com. Junior Drew Timme led the WCC last season in points per game with 18.9 on 66.4 percent from the field, also racking up 7.2 rebounds per game and 2.4 assist per game, according to WCC sports.
Tech will return to Lubbock for a two more non-conference home games before the start of conference play.
Eastern Washington comes into town on Tuesday, Dec 28 to play the red raiders at United Supermarkets arena. The Eagles finished with a 16-8 overall record and a 12-3 record in conference play last season, according to Big Sky conf. The Eagles had the best free-throw percentage in the Big Sky Conference last season shooting 79 percent from the charity stripe.
The Red Raiders finish off their last non-conference game before the Big 12/SEC Challenge later this season as they host Alabama State on Tuesday, Dec 28. Redshirt-sophomore Kenny Strawbridge was selected to Second Team Preseason All-SWAC, according to Eastern Washington University Athletics. Strawbridge was the teams second leading scorer averaging 10.5 points per game.
The final non-conference game of the season will be played at 5 P.M. Saturday, Jan 2 against Mississippi State University at United Supermarkets Arena for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Bulldogs finished 8th in the SEC conference with an 8-10 record and a 18-15 overall record. Mississippi State were runners up in last year’s NIT torment, according to ncca.com. Junior guard Iverson Molinar led the team in scoring last season with 16.7 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, according to Mississippi State Athletics
Visit The Daily Toreador website between the Red Raiders and each non-conference team.

