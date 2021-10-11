The Texas Tech men's basketball team started selling single-game tickets for this season’s non-conference home games on Oct. 11, less than a week after the team announced via Twitter that a record breaking 8,150 season tickets had been sold for the 2021-22 season.
Tickets are available online at TexasTech.com and can also be purchased through the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH on weekdays from 8:30 to 5:00 p.m. according to Tech athletics. Tickets will not be available for Tech’s matchup against Mississippi State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29, Tech’s only non-conference home game after Big 12 play starts.
Tech has 12 non-conference games before their Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State on New Year's Day, eight of which are taking place in Lubbock at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders start the season by hosting North Florida for a Tuesday night game at 7 p.m. on November 9.
Tech’s second and third games are both non-conference home contests against Grambling State and Prairie View A&M, respectively. After the three-game home stretch, the Red Raiders must travel to the SPI Convention Centre in South Padre Island to take on Incarnate Word in the 2021 South Padre Island Battle of the Beach.
After returning from South Padre Island, Tech will play only five more games in the USA before the start of Big 12 play; however, scattered in between those home games are a trio of invitational contests the Red Raiders will travel to participate in.
After back-to-back home games against Omaha on Nov. 23 and Lamar on Nov. 2, Tech is scheduled to travel to the Atlantic coast for two non-conference away games.
First, they will participate in the Big 12-Big East Battle against Providence College at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Rhode Island on Dec. 1 for the Red Raiders. This will be new head coach Mark Adams' first nationally televised game (Fox Sports 1).
Tech is then scheduled to play against Tennessee at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the Jimmy V Classic presented by Corona at the Madison Square Garden in New York.
The Red Raiders get a week-long break before hosting Arkansas State on Dec. 14, but will then have to travel to Phoenix, Arizona to take on Gonzaga on Dec. 18 for the Jerry Colangelo Classic hosted in the Footprint Center. Last season, Gonzaga became the first undefeated team to reach the national championship since Indiana State in 1979, according to the NCAA website.
Tech will end their non-conference streak with a pair of home games on each side of Christmas, first against Eastern Washington on Dec. 22, then Alabama State on Dec. 28.
Tickets for a majority of the Red Raiders’ conference games (as well as the Big 12/SEC challenge) will become publicly available on Dec. 6, with the only outlier being Tech’s matchup against Texas on Feb. 1, when former head coach Chris Beard makes his return to Lubbock.
