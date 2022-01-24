The No. 13 Red Raiders lost their first game against a top-ten ranked Big 12 team this season on Monday night when they lost to No. 7 Kansas by a score of 94-91 in a game that saw two overtime periods.
Tech’s super-senior forward Bryson Williams scored a career-high 33 points in the loss to Kansas, setting a new season high for points scored in a game by a Red Raider so far this season, surpassing redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar’s 24-point performance against Grambling.
Williams went 14-19 for a team-high in made shots and shot attempts in a single game. He also made all four of his attempts from behind the arc, tying McCullar and junior guard Terrence Shannon for the most threes in a game, according to Tech Athletics.
On the other team, Kansas’s Ochai Agbaji scored a career high 36 points to lead the Jayhawks to a revenge win over Tech, setting a Big 12 record for the most points in a game, according to Big 12 Sports.
Agbaji entered the game averaging 20.4 points per game for the most in the Big 12, the only player in the conference who averaged three made three pointers per game but had a shooting rate of over 45 percent from behind the arc.
Against Tech, Agbaji would have surpassed his scoring average only with his shots from behind the arc, as he went 7-12 (21 points) for a rate of 58.3 percent. After the win over Tech, his scoring average rose to 21.3 points per game, according to Big 12 Sports.
With six and a half minutes remaining in regulation, Kansas climbed to its largest lead of the contest when they led Tech 70-58.
The Jayhawks only managed to score five more points in those last six and a half minutes, while Tech scored 17 and tied the game with less than ten seconds left.
Agbaji led the game with 29 points in the first 39 minutes, and the ball was in his hands with less than ten seconds left in regulation.
Tech’s 6-foot-11 redshirt-freshman Daniel Batcho found himself guarding Agbaji’s game-winning three-point attempt, an attempt that bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.
Kansas scored first in overtime, but Tech’s super-senior forward Bryson Williams responded with five straight points, giving Tech a three-point lead for its largest of the game and first lead since the first half.
Down three with less than ten seconds left in the first overtime, Agbaji received the ball in his hands yet again with the game on the line. This time he sank the attempt to force overtime, although Shannon had one more shot attempt before the buzzer sounded but missed a three.
The teams went back and forth in the second overtime period, and they both were tied at 91 with 90 seconds left. Kansas’s sophomore forward Jalen Wilson scored the go-ahead point for the Jayhawks when he split a pair of free throw attempts after being fouled on a layup attempt.
Wilson’s aggression carried over to the next possession, when he drove hard to the basket but missed a layup. Tech was unable to secure the rebound though, and Shannon had to foul an open Kansas’ junior guard in Christian Braun, who went on to make both attempts for the last two points of the game.
Braun ended the game as Kansas’ runner-up in scoring with 15 points, while Shannon only managed five points after going 1-11 from the field and 0-5 from behind the arc despite coming off a season-high 23 points against West Virginia on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Tech’s runner-up in scoring was senior forward Kevin Obanor with 17 points, who also hauled in a team-high eight rebounds. Just hours before the game against Kansas, Obanor was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday afternoon, according to Big 12 Sports.
Obanor’s eight rebounds led the Red Raiders but not the game, as Kansas’ redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson hauled in 11 rebounds. Wilson entered the game averaging a team-high 6.8 rebounds.
After playing seven Big 12 opponents in a 20-day span and emerging 5-2, the Red Raiders have four rest days before taking on Mississippi State at 5 p.m. on Saturday as part of the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Tech will return home to host the Bulldogs in the United Supermarkets Arena, the last game before resuming Big 12 play against the Texas Longhorns at home on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.
