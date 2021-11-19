The Texas Tech men's basketball team will look to remain undefeated when they take on Incarnate Word at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the South Padre Island Battle on the Beach, set to be played in the SPI Convention Centre in South Padre Island.
Currently 3-0, the Red Raiders will look to get their fourth win under new head coach Mark Adams and their first away from Lubbock when they take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals. The teams will match up for the fourth time in Tech history, looking to remain undefeated over the university from San Antonio.
Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is expected to make his season debut against Incarnate Word after missing the first three games of the season. Shannon was withheld from competition while Tech ensured there were no possible issues regarding his eligibility after his involvement in the 2021 NBA Draft process.
One of only five returners from last year’s roster, Shannon earned a Big-12 All Third Team nomination last season after averaging 12.9 points per game, according to Tech Athletics. Shannon will likely start against Incarnate Word, meaning the first starting change since the opener after Adams started the following five players in the first four games.
G - Kevin McCullar Jr, redshirt junior
G - Mylik Wilson, junior, transfer from Louisiana
G - Davion Warren, super-senior, transfer from Hampton
F - Kevin Obanor, senior, transfer from Oral Roberts
F - Bryson Williams, super-senior, transfer from UTEP
Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring with 18.7 points per game. Obanor’s eight successful shots from behind the arc added three more than Warren, the runner-up, according to Tech Athletics.
McCullar, the longest tenured Red Raider on the roster, is currently averaging 14.7 points per game in a team-high 89 total minutes, according to Tech Athletics. His 11 assists and 22 rebounds so far this season both rank second on the team, with his rebound total just one shy of the team’s leader Williams (23) according to Tech Athletics.
Warren and Wilson, both in their first season at Tech, have played an identical 78 total minutes so far this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Wilson leads the team in assists with 15 while only recording one turnover, and Adams said Wilson's statline has earned him some worthy praise after Tech’s recent win over Prairie View A&M.
“We certainly praised him in the locker room just a few minutes ago, guys appreciate his unselfishness but that’s what he does well,” Adams said. “He was a point guard back at Lafayette and did the same thing.”
Warren’s averaging 16 points per game so far this season, good for second-best on the team behind Williams. He boasts the highest shooting percentage from behind the arc on the team (55.6%) and has made all seven of his free throw attempts this season (all coming in a 19-point effort against Grambling State).
Warren’s seven steals lead the Red Raiders and amount to one more than his teammate Wilson; however, where Wilson has protected the ball with just one turnover, Warren leads the team with nine, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech’s junior guard Clarence Nadolny is another one of five returners from last year’s team, but he’s yet to play this season as he continues to recover from a leg injury. After Tech’s win over PVAMU, Adams said fans might see Nadolny this weekend.
“He keeps teasing me, he’d jump into the lineup to play the point and I’ll look over at the trainer and he’ll shake his head, we can't get him off the floor,” Adams said. “He’s ready to play now, he’s just biting at the big to get out there. So I would think we might possibly see him this weekend.”
The return of guards Shannon and Nadolny means less minutes to go around and increased pressure on the back end of the rotation, specifically the guard position and names such as Chibuzo Agbo, Adonis Arms and Sardaar Calhoun.
All three of those guards were on the court when Tech’s 45-point victory over Prairie View A&M came to a close, alongside the pair of forwards, redshirt-freshman Daniel Batcho and sophomore KJ Allen.
While Arms was the only player involved in that closing lineup to play over ten minutes against PVAMU, Adams said Arms can sometimes be careless passing the ball.
“He can really pass the ball, sees the floor well, good ball handler,” Adams said after Tech’s most recent win. “He sometimes gets a little bit careless with it, he did early when he came in the game, but I thought he gained momentum and got better as the game went on.”
Agbo, a 6-foot-7 sophomore guard and one of Tech’s few returners from last season, played in 22 games as a freshman and scored a career-high six points in Tech’s loss to Arkansas in the 2021 NCAA Tournament Second Round.
So far this season, Agbo has scored eight total points in 36 minutes of action. He has made one of his six three-point attempts for a rating of 16.7%, tied for the lowest rating among Red Raiders who have more than just one attempt from behind the arc, according to Tech Athletics.
Despite putting up double the amount of three-point shot attempts, the other player with a 16.7% shooting rating from behind the arc is super-senior Sardaar Calhoun. He transferred to Tech from Florida State this offseason for his last year of eligibility, but has played two less minutes than the sophomore Agbo, according to Tech Athletics.
Super-senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva started for Tech in every game last season but has yet to this year, instead coming off the bench behind Obanor and Williams. So far this season, Santos-Silva has averaged .22 rebounds per minute, fourth most on the team behind Williams, McCullar and Arms, according to Tech Athletics.
Head coach Mark Adams is tasked with figuring out how to distribute playing time to his team following the likely return of Terrence Shannon Jr. and Clarence Nadolny for tomorrow's game against Incarnate Word.
Tech takes on the UIW Eagles at a neutral court in South Padre Island at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the South Padre Island Battle on the Beach. This will be the first game of the season for the Red Raiders away from the United Supermarkets Arena and the Red Raider fans.
“Our fans were great, they fed off their energy,” Adams said after Tech’s recent win over Prairie View. “We’ve got the greatest student section in the country, they’ve been showing up every night, even Monday night.”
