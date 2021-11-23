The Texas Tech Men’s basketball team returned from the South Padre Island battle on the Beach with their fourth win of the season, remaining undefeated so far this season under new head coach Mark Adams.
Next up for the Red Raiders are two home games in the United Supermarkets Arena during Thanksgiving break before they play two straight games in states along the northeast coast, first against Providence College in Rhode Island and second against Tennessee in New York's Madison Square Garden.
Tech’s next match-up is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday when they host the (1-3) Omaha Mavericks, who have lost three straight games since winning their season opener at Ralston Arena in Nebraska, including a 64-79 loss to Tech’s Big 12 rival, Kansas State.
Omaha is led by a pair of junior guards in 6-foot-5 Kyle Luedtke, a Nebraska native who grew up near his current school, and 6-foot-1 Felix Lemmetti from Stockholm, Sweden.
Luedtke leads the Mavericks in both scoring (11.3 points per game) and rebounds (five per game). Lemmetti on the other hand leads Omaha in assists (three per game) and minutes (30.8 per game), according to UNO Athletics.
So far this season Omaha has averaged 61.8 points per game, the same average points that Tech has given up so far this season. However, Tech’s scoring average is much higher at 86.3 points per game, according to Tech Athletics.
While the Red Raiders scored 84 points in the last two games, both season lows, they improved in many other categories outside of pure scoring in their recent win over Incarnate Word in the South Padre Island Battle on the Beach.
Against IWU, Tech recorded shooting averages of 53.3% from the field and 29.% from behind the arc, both season highs.
Although they recorded the lowest amount of rebounds so far this season (31), the Red Raiders won largely due to a season-low 11 turnovers combined with season highs in blocks (4) and steals (14), according to Tech Athletics.
A pair of junior guards made their season debut against UIW, including 2021-22 Preseason All-Big 12 team member Terrence Shannon Jr as well as Clarence Nadonly, a native of France who led tech with three steals against Incarnate Word.
Shannon and Nadolny are two of only five returners from last season’s roster, and their return was met with much excitement from the Red Raider fanbase.
This comes despite minutes being taken away from the likes of sophomore KJ Allen, super-senior Sardaar Calhoun and fellow returner in sophomore Chibuzo Agbo, each of which didn't see the floor against UIW.
Tech will then close out the Thanksgiving break slate with a home game against the 1-4 Lamar Cardinals at 3 p.m. on Saturday for their last game before traveling to Rhode Island for this year’s Big 12-Big East Battle.
Lamar’s scoring leader so far this season with a 14.3 points-per-game average is a 6-foot-3 junior guard from Silsbee, TX, in Jordyn Adams.
Adams transferred to Lamar from Austin Peay State University to play under their new head coach Alvin Brooks, and is a former Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year that won two state championships in high school.
However, Adams missed Lamar’s most recent contest against Southern Mississippi, and freshman guard CJ Roberts led the Cardinals in scoring with 16 points in 30 minutes.
Lamar’s sophomore guard Kareem Harrison has averaged 10 points per game this season while leading the team in assists (20) and also shot attempts (22), according to Lamar University Athletics.
Originally from Beaumont, Harrison has seen a team-high 142 minutes (27 more than the next guy) but has also surrendered the most turnovers among his teammates with 12, averaging 2.4 per game.
Coach Adams will look to remain undefeated through the Thanksgiving break with two contests against Omaha and Lamar, two teams with just a single win each.
If Tech can end the week with two more wins, they’ll have six straight wins as they prepare for two straight games in the northeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.