The Texas Tech men’s basketball officially announced the addition of a 6-foot-6 freshman guard/forward from the transfer portal via Twitter on Monday, with Jaylon Tyson re-committing to the Red Raiders's program after spending half a season at the University of Texas.
Committed❤️🖤❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/LkmcXNnyhs— jaylontyson_ (@jaylontyson) January 10, 2022
Tyson was ranked No. 42 by ESPN out of John Paul II High School in Plano when he committed to the Red Raiders program in May 2020, and he signed his letter of intent a few months later in November.
He said he appreciates the love from Tech fans via a Tech release on Nov. 11, 2020.
"They showed love from the jump and didn't hop on the wave after and showed mad love ever since," Tyson said. "Also always gives me ways to get better. Tech has the best head coach, assistants, trainers and strength coach in the country. I'm looking forward to winning a national championship."
Tech’s former head coach Chris Beard was mentioned in Tyson’s praise, but Beard eventually left for the state’s capital to fill the Texas Longhorn’s head coaching vacancy and Tyson soon followed.
April 8, 2021
Tyson scored just 14 points in 55 minutes of action spread across just eight games in the 2021-22 season for the Longhorns before deciding to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 27.
All but three of those 14 points came in Texas’ season opener against Houston Baptist University, when Tyson recorded 11 points (5-5 FG), three rebounds, a block and a steal in just 14 minutes.
Tyson’s decision to leave Chris Beard and the Longhorns in the middle of the season enabled him to transfer to a different school for the spring semester. He will not be able to suit up for the Red Raiders this season, but Tyson will spend his extended offseason in Lubbock as he prepares for the 2022-23 season.
Tyson, a former five-star recruit, joins the Red Raiders’ 2022 recruiting class that already consists of two three-stars in guard Lamar Washington and forward Robert Jennings, as well as a four-star point guard in Richard (Pop Pop) Isaacs, according to 247 Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.