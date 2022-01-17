Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team improved one ranking from No. 19 to No. 18 in the Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll, defeating the previously unbeaten and top-ranked Baylor Bears but splitting their next two games against unranked Big 12 opponents.
Five Big 12 teams made the Week 11 Poll, a figure only matched by the Big Ten. The average ranking among the five teams from the Big Ten was 12.4, while the five Big 12 teams’ average ranking was 13.6.
Big 12 teams among the AP Top 25 Poll:5. Baylor (down 4)7. Kansas (up 2)15. Iowa State (no change)18. Texas Tech (up 1)23. Texas (down 2)- West Virginia received 14 votes (20 last week)- Oklahoma received 7 (122 last week - most among unranked teams)- TCU received 4 (0)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) January 17, 2022
“There’s usually one or two teams at the bottom so you get a little bit of a break, but this year we just don’t see that,” Adams said of this year’s Big 12 representation in the Top 25. “With five teams in the top 25, it speaks for itself.”
After upsetting Baylor on Tuesday, Tech played two games in the next four days. The Red Raiders first defeated Oklahoma State by a score of 78-57 on Thursday, who went on to hand Baylor their second consecutive loss (both at home).
Two days later after spending their lone rest day traveling, Tech played an 11 a.m. contest against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Red Raiders suffered a 62-51 loss to the Wildcats, KSU’s first win over a Big 12 team after an 0-4 start to interconference play, according to Kansas State Athletics.
“We were extremely tired in that K-State game, even though K-State outplayed us so give them a lot of credit,” Adams said of the loss to Kansas State “But we learned a lot from that game, hopefully we'll have more energy.”
Before the Week 12 Poll is released on Monday, Jan. 24, Tech is scheduled to play two home games at the United Supermarkets Arena. First Tech hosts No. 15 Iowa State at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and then West Virginia comes to Lubbock for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday.
Tech was originally scheduled to begin Big 12 play with a New Year’s day matchup against Oklahoma State, but it was rescheduled to Jan. 13 (an eventual Tech win) after health and safety protocols within OSU’s program, according to Tech Athletics.
Instead, Tech’s first Big 12 opponent was Iowa State on Jan. 5 when the Cyclones were the No. 11 team in the nation. The Red Raiders lost the conference opener five student-athletes were unable to travel to the game in Ames, Iowa due to health and safety protocols, according to Tech Athletics
“That was such a unique game plan with seven,” Adams said of Tech’s Big 12 opener. “I think what came out of that was that playing with 7, 8, or 9 guys that play hard, it gives them more confidence.”
After beating the Red Raiders, Iowa State lost to Oklahoma 79-66 and narrowly lost a one-point game to Kansas three days later. However, the Cyclones emerged victorious from their last game, a 79-70 win over No. 23 Texas that bumped the Longhorns down two sports from No.21.
Tuesday’s rematch against Iowa State presents an opportunity for the Red Raiders to record their fourth upset victory over a ranked opponent this season.
This go-around, Tech will have junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr back healthy after missing seven consecutive games due to back spasms, according to Tech Athletics.
“Hopefully we’ll see more of the real T.J. He was a little nervous,” Adams said of Shannon’s performance in the loss to Kansas State. “He had a great practice today, and we’re excited to have him back on the team and probably back in the starting lineup.”
Mark Adams and the Red Raiders will aim to improve to 14-4 on Tuesday with a win over Iowa State in their first rematch of the season, hoping that a two-day rest period can get them back on track after suffering a loss to Kansas State in Tech’s fifth game in eight days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.