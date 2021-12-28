Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team improved to 10-2 after defeating Alabama State by a score of 75-53 in the last game of the year on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders were scheduled to kick off inter-conference play with a home matchup against Oklahoma State on New Year’s Day, but the contest was postponed to Jan. 13. Now, Tech will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on its first Big 12 opponent against undefeated No.8 Iowa State at 8 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Alabama State fell to 1-11 this season with the loss in the two teams’ first meeting in school history, despite the Red Raiders playing without two of its opening day starters due to injury.
Junior guards Terrence Shannon Jr and Mylik Wilson were absent from the contest, as Wilson continues to recover from a leg injury that required surgery and Shannon missed his third straight game due to back spasms.
With the injuries, Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams inserted super-senior Adonis Arms into the starting lineup, and he’s taken advantage of the opportunity by recording his fourth straight double-digit scoring game (including when he took over for Shannon at halftime against Arkansas State).
Against Alabama State, Arms ended with 11 points on 4-8 shooting from the field, adding on two rebounds and five assists but missing all four of this three-pointer attempts.
It was a different super-senior guard that led Tech in scoring, with Davion Warren scoring 15 points on 6-12 shooting from the field (2-7 from behind the arc). Redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar tied Arms with 11 points, but he led the game in assists with seven.
Redshirt-freshman forward Daniel Batcho led the game in rebounding with nine, but he scored eight of them in the first half and only one in the second.
Junior guard Clarence Nadolny recorded the most minutes off the bench with 24, and his final stat line consisted of eight points, two rebounds, and five assists.
The game started with an immediate defensive tone, the first scoring not coming until both teams committed a combined six turnovers in the first two minutes. Tech carried their defensive momentum through the half, forcing ASU into 19 turnovers by halftime after 11 steals.
Tech outscored Eastern Washington 40-4 in the paint in their most recent game, and their success inside rolled over to their win over Alabama State as well, outscoring the Hornets in the paint by 20-0 at halftime and 36-8 by the game's end.
Tech will now have a week of rest before starting conference play against Iowa State on Jan. 5, and they’ll face three top-ten ranked Big 12 teams in a row before their rescheduled match against Oklahoma State on Jan. 13.
After starting with the No.8 Iowa State Cyclones, the Red Raiders will face No. 6 Kansas on Jan. 8 and No.1 Baylor on Jan. 11, each game being nationally televised by ESPN.
The Red Raiders still have one more non-conference game remaining, when they take on Mississippi State on Jan. 29 for the 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge. Coincidentally, Tech’s football team will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the Liberty Bowl just hours after their fellow Red Raiders defeated Alabama State on the hardwood.
