The Texas Tech men’s basketball team fell to 8-2 on Saturday after losing to No.5 Gonzaga by a score of 69-55 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic held in Phoenix, AZ. Tech was held to their lowest scoring total of the season, while Gonzaga made a season-high 13 three pointers, according to Gonzaga University Athletics.
“It felt like we were trying to play catch-up all game,” Head basketball coach Mark Adams said after the game. “Gonzaga is such an efficient team, they do so many things well … the thing that jumps out to me the most is three-point shooting, they went 13-31 we go 6-19.”
After being held out of the second half of Tech’s last game against Arkansas State due to back spasms, junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was sidelined for the entirety of Tech’s contest against Gonzaga. Shannon warmed up before the game, but his discomfort was evident and senior guard Adonis Arms started in his place.
“We hoped (Shannon) was going to play, it was about 50/50 before the game and it just didn't feel like he could go and be anywhere close to 100%,” Adams said.
Gonzaga got on the board first after senior Davion Warren fouled the Bulldogs’ sophomore forward Drew Timme only ten seconds into the game.
After Timme split his attempts, Arms did the same when he was fouled on Tech’s first offensive possession less than 30 seconds later. He followed with a three pointer a few possessions later to bring his scoring total to four points, leading the game at that point, but he was not able to score again for the rest of the half.
Tech trailed Gonzaga 34-26 at halftime, but the Bulldogs would have led by four more points if not for Tech’s 6-foot-11redshirt-freshman forward Daniel Batcho.
With less than ten seconds left in the half, Batcho blocked a jumper by Gonzaga’s Nembhard and successfully hammered home a fastbreak dunk on the other end for the last bucket of the half.
Tech’s momentum rolled over to the second half, with the first five minutes consisting of several buckets for both teams, and the Red Raiders were able to close it to a two-point game after junior guard Clarence Nadolny scored a layup with 14:18 left in the game.
After that layup by Nadonly, Gonzaga went on a 25-10 scoring run and pulled away to a game-high 17-point lead with 5:53 left in the game.
The Red Raiders kept Gonzaga from scoring another field goal for the next five minutes, until the Bulldogs’ senior guard Nembhard made a layup with 52 seconds left for the last score of the game.
Nembhard didn't leave the court once against Tech, scoring a game-high 16 points after going 6-16 from the field and 4-8 from three. He also led the game in assists with six.
Nembhard wasn’t the only Bulldog to go 50 percent from behind the arc though, as his teammate and senior guard Rasir Bolton made five of his ten three-point attempts for 15 points. Bolton would have been the games leading scorer if not for Nembhards’ last-minute layup.
Tech’s redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar scored a team-high 14 points while also leading the Red Raiders in rebounds with ten, securing his third double-double of his collegiate career and his first of the season.
Arms tied McCullar for the top scoring spot on the Red Raiders roster with 14 points despite ending the first half with only four points while McCullar had a team-high eight points up to that point.
Gonzaga’s 7-foot-1 freshman forward Chet Holmgren entered the game averaging 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks. Although he recorded a game-high 11 rebounds, Tech hld Holmgren to just five points and two blocks.
Tech’s redshirt-freshman forward Daniel Batcho entered the game as the only player within two inches of Holmgren’s height, and naturally found himself often guarding the top ranked recruit in the class of 2021, according to 247 Sports.
Although Batcho only recorded four points and three rebounds, he played a major role in getting Holmgren into foul trouble early and ultimately to record a game-high four fouls.
For example, Batcho drew a shooting foul on Holmgren with 6:45 left in the first half, sending Gonzaga’s big man to the bench until halftime.
Timme led Gonzaga in scoring entering Saturday's game, averaging 18.4 points-per-game. Last season, he led the West Coast Conference in scoring with 19 points-per-game, according to WCCSports.
However, Tech was able to hold Timme’s scoring total under his average as well, with his final stat line consisting of seven points, four rebounds, three assists and three fouls.
After the game, Adams said the Red Raiders had planned on trying to restrict both Timme and Holmgren.
“We tried to keep Timme and Chet both intact there. I think we did a good job with those guys, that was our emphasis,” Adams said. “They're such a balanced offensive team that they got the ball to those three-point shooters and they made some big shots.”
Now the Red Raiders will look to get back in the win column when they host Eastern Washington at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 in the United Supermarkets Arena for the first of their two non-conference games remaining.
