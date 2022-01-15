Playing against their third Big 12 opponent in five days, Texas Tech’s men’s basketball fell to Kansas State by a score of 62-51 on Saturday, the Red Raider’s first morning game of the season on the day after traveling to Manhattan, Kansas.
Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. returned from injury (back spasms) for the contest as Tech’s highest averaging scorer at 14.3 points per game despite not playing in the last seven games, according to Tech Athletics.
Shannon only had two points in the game, both coming from a successful pull-up jumper to bring Tech within one point of Kansas State (49-50) with four minutes and fifty seconds left in the game.
The Red Raiders were unable to score another field-goal before the game’s end, and Kansas State ended the game on a 12-2 scoring run.
According to Tech Athletics, Shannon’s scoring average fell to 12.6 points per game after the loss. Shannon still leads the team, but Williams (12.4 PPG) and McCullar (12.3 PPG) are close behind.
Despite Shannon’s return, head basketball coach Mark Adams started the same five players from Tech’s recent 78-57 win over Oklahoma State on their home court at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Texas Tech men's basketball is moments away from taking on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, as they're looking for their fourth straight win.Starters:G - K. McCullarG - A. ArmsG - D. WarrenF - K. ObanorF - B. WilliamsJunior guard Terrence Shannon Jr making his return.— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) January 15, 2022
Super-senior Bryson Williams led both teams with 20 points against Kansas State, shooting 9-15 from the field and adding four rebounds and two assists to his stat line.
William’s made two of his five attempts from behind the arc, and super-senior Davion Warren tied his two successful threes on only three attempts for six of his nine points. Besides Warren and Williams, no other Red Raider made a three pointer.
Overall, Tech went 4-17 from three in the loss and went 0-12 on shots from behind the arc and to the left of the paint.
Since Shannon was first sidelined due to his back spasms at halftime against Arkansas State on Dec. 14, super-senior Adonis Arms has enjoyed a starting position that was not lost despite Shannon’s return.
Arms tied Shannon in scoring with just two points against KSU, but he hauled in a game-high seven points, tying KSU’s six-foot sophomore guard Nijel Pack.
While Tech had just one player score double-digits, Kansas State had three players reach at least ten points (Smith, Pack, McGuirl).
Tech made just 19 shots from the field against the Wildcats, tying their season-low from a loss to Iowa State on Jan. 5 and an overtime win over Tennessee on Dec. 7. They also committed 18 turnovers against KSU, a figure only matched in a loss to Providence on Dec. 1 and a win over Alabama State on Dec. 28.
Tech's next game is against Iowa State at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the United Supermarkets arena for a rematch of the Big 12 opener, on Jan. 5, less than two weeks prior.
Tech lost to the Cyclones by a score of 51-47 in the team’s first matchup, when seven Red Raiders traveled with the team to Iowa for the game, according to Tech Athletics.
Iowa State was ranked No.11 in the AP Top 25 Poll when they beat the then-No.25 Red Raiders for Tech’s first game in 2022.
Tech jumped to No.19 in the Week 10 poll with an upset-win over No.6 Kansas at home after the loss to Iowa State, and they followed by traveling to Waco and defeating the undefeated Baylor Bears, the top-ranked team in the nation.
After three games against ranked Big 12 opponents to kick off inter-conference play, Tech had just one rest day before taking on Oklahoma State at home in a game originally scheduled to be both teams’ Big 12 opener on New Year’s Day.
After defeating OSU by a score of 78-57 behind a 17-point performance from senior forward Kevin Obanor, Tech had just one rest day that consisted of traveling to Kansas before taking on Kansas State the next day in an eventual loss.
After upsetting No.1 Baylor and then splitting games against unranked opponents, the Red Raiders will hope to climb the rankings when the AP Top 25 Week 11 Poll comes out on Monday.
Just a day later on Tuesday, Tech will host Iowa State at 8 p.m. in the United Supermarkets, aiming to get a win after a loss in their Big 12 opener and improve their record to 4-2 in Big 12 Play and 14-4 overall.
