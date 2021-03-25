Women’s Tennis:
The No. 32 Texas Tech women’s tennis program had multiple players earn a spot on the ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings.
Freshman Lisa Mays and junior Kaitlin Staines were ranked No. 45 in the ITA doubles division, according to Tech Athletics.
The pair of Lady Raiders have won seven matches as a team, their latest victory together was at West Virginia in a 6-0 win, according to Tech Athletics.
Staines also picked up spot No.75 in the ITA singles portion.
Staines was previously in the No. 100 spot and in her singles matches has defeated both West Virginia and Kansas State, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman Margarita Skriabina made her debut on the ranking list and earned the No.97th spot, according to Tech Athletics.
Skriabina holds a perfect 11-0 record in dual singles action and has won all five matches against a ranked opponent this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech holds a 11-5 overall record and have a 4-1 conference record, according to Tech Athletics.
These three players and the rest of the Lady Raider roster will travel to Stillwater at 5 p.m. on Friday to face conference opponent, Oklahoma State.
Men’s Tennis:
The Texas Tech men’s tennis program moved up four spots in Oracle ITA Rankings, with a new No. 22 spot, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders hold a 10-2 overall record and are undefeated, 3-0 while at home, according to Tech Athletics.
The program’s new top 25 spot comes after Tech swept both Rice and Florida Atlantic in a weekend of matches, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders are on an eight-game winning streak with half of those wins concluding in sweeps, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior Franco Ribero and senior Parker Wynn were given the No. 31 spot in the national doubles ranking, according to Tech Athletics.
Ribero and Wynn have defeated Rice, Florida Atlantic, San Diego, and Tulane while in doubles action this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will travel to Albuquerque on Saturday to face New Mexico at a to be determined time. This is the Red Raiders' final match before the start of conference play.
