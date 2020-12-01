Men’s vs. St. Johns Cancellation:
The Red Raiders’ Big 12/BIG EAST Battle against St. Johns has been taken off the schedule due to Jot. John’s concerns about COVID-19, according to Tech Athletics. The game was scheduled to be played in United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday.
Despite the newfound empty schedule slot, Tech is actively seeking an opponent to replace the void; information will be released shortly.
Women’s vs. Missouri Cancellation:
The Texas Tech women’s basketball game against Missouri has also been canceled due to issues regarding COVID-19 in the Tigers’ camp, according to Tech Athletics. The game was scheduled for Thursday inside the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders are looking for a replacement game as well.
Ticket Returns:
Per Tech Athletics, updated ticketing options will be emailed to individuals who purchased tickets for both the men’s game against St. Johns, and the women’s game vs. Missouri.
