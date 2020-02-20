The No. 21 Texas Tech men’s tennis team is set to face No. 48 Alabama while participating in the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic at 9 a.m. on Friday.
The Red Raiders head to Alabama with a 6-3 overall record and are 1-3 in matches against ranked opponents with only one victory 4-2 against No. 20 Mississippi State, according to Tech Athletics.
Going into Friday’s match, the Red Raiders are riding a three-match winning streak defeating Tulane, Mississippi State and Mississippi Valley State, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech has faced the Crimson Tide on four different occasions with two of those matches at the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic, according to Tech Athletics. Alabama had a 4-1 victory in 2019 while the Red Raiders secured a 4-1 victory in 2017. With a 2-2 record against the Crimson Tide, Tech averaged three points per match and has a total of 12 points since the first-ever match in 2012 when Tech won in 2012.
Alabama faces Tech with an overall 7-2 record having never faced a ranked opponent so far this season, according to Alabama Athletics. The Crimson Tide started their season with four consecutive victories and have only been defeated by Dartmouth 4-3 and Minnesota 4-3.
On neutral territory, Alabama is 1-0 after defeating Drake 6-1, according to Alabama Athletics.
Tech won a title while at the Blue Gray Classic in 2010 and a runner-up finish in 2008, according to the release. The Red Raiders also hold a 22-16 all-time record while at the Classic and are 10-2 in opening round matches.
Senior Parker Wynn stands as the 53rd ranked in singles after defeating two consecutive ranked opponents while his teammates junior Ilgiz Valiev is No. 74 and freshman Reed Collier is No. 123, according to the release.
Senior Edson Ortiz ranked as the 80th in the singles portion for Alabama along with his teammate junior Riccardo Roberto as the No. 125, according to the ITA rankings.
Parter Wynn and senior Bjorn Thomson jumped five spots on the doubles ranking going from number 60 to 55, according to the release. Alabama has no ranked doubles team on their roster.
During the Blue Gray tournament, two rounded will be played on Friday and the final round match on Saturday, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.