The Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated both Denver and Tulsa over the weekend only losing one double's point between the two games.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., during the doubles portion, junior Francisco Vittar and junior Franco Ribero swept Dever 6-0 in their doubles match followed by sophomore Reed Collier and junior Dimitrios Azoidis who won 7(7) -6(4). These wins secured Tech’s first single-point lead of the match going into the doubles portion.
Collier won his singles match after Denver retired in the second set. Wallin followed with a 6-3 win on both sets to secure a third point.
The final point was won by Ribero who defeated Denver in two sets with a 6-1, 7-6 victory.
This allowed Tech to sweep Denver 4-0 and increase its home record to 4-1 this season, according to Tech Athletics.
On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Red Raiders continued their momentum with another victory against No. 28 University of Tulsa.
Tech began the match at a disadvantage after losing the doubles point to Tulsa but came back during the singles portion.
Azoidis was the first on the scoreboard with a 6-1,6-4 win which tied the score at 1-1.
Collier continued his two-set win-steak and defeated Tulsa in a 6-4,6-1 match which gave Tech its first lead of the match.
Wallin continued the momentum with another two-set 6-3,6-2 victory to increase the Red Raiders scoreboard to 3-1.
Freshman Piotr Pawlak dropped his first set 0-6 but came back in the second set 6-4. This forced a third set where Pawlak nailed the winning point for the team with a 6-2 victory.
This was the first ranked win for the Red Raiders this season after losing to three other ranked opponents.
Tech will continue its time at the McLeod Tennis Center on March 5 to face Wichita State and the University of Texas at San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.