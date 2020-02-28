The Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated the University of Tulsa 4-1 in the second match of the double header.
During the doubles match, the team of senior Bjorn Thomson and junior Ilgiz Valiev were up 3-2 and added three more points to be the first pair of Red Raiders to win the doubles match 6-2.
Sophomore Isaac Arevalo and senior Jackson Cobb were down 2-3 after a serving error and came back to add two points and to make it 4-5. Tulsa took advantage of their lead and won 4-6.
Tulsa lead 1-0 going into the doubles matches.
Senior Parker Wynn and freshman Reed Collier were the last pair of Red Raiders on the court. The team was up 4-3 until the Hurricanes added a point to the scoreboard to tie it up 4-4. The two teams continued to tie each other 5-5 and 6-6. In the end, Tulsa defeated Tech with a 7-6 victory.
The No. 123 ranked singles player Collier started the Red Raiders off with a 6-0 victory in his first set, shutting out his Hurricane opponent.
Both the No. 74 ranked singles player, Valiev and Thomson ended their first set with a 6-2 victory while Arevalo was down 5-4. Arevalo could not catch up and lost 7-5.
Valiev was the first Red Raider to sweep his opponent in two sets with a final 6-1 victory. This gave Tech the first point of the match and tied it 1-1 with five players left on the court.
Collier followed Valiev and won in two sets with a final 6-2 victory and gave Tech the first lead of the match. Tech lead 2-1 with four players left on the court.
Wynn was tied to his opponent four different time and finally got the upper hand to finish his first set with a 7 (10) – 6 (8) victory.
Sophomore Franco Ribero started his time on the court tied 4-4 during his first set and ultimately finished with a 7 (7) – 6 (5) loss.
Thomson was up 5-4 during his second set and finished it off with a 6-4 victory and gave the Red Raiders the third straight singles victory.
Tech leads 3-1 with three players left on the court.
Wynn scored a service break to make the score 3-2 during his second set and added three more points to his score to win 6-3 and secure the final match point for a 4-1 victory.
Arevalo and Ribero left their sets unfinished.
The Red Raiders continues their time at the McLeod at noon on Sunday for another doubleheader against the University of New Mexico and at 5 p.m. The University of Texas San Antonio.
