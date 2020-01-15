The Texas Tech men’s tennis team will start the 2020 season on the road versus the University of Iowa at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
In the last three years, the Red Raiders have won two of the three matches against the Hawkeyes, according to a Tech Athletics news release. With one loss at home, one victory at home and one on neutral ground, this marks the first time Tech will play in Iowa territory.
This is the fourth-straight year the Red Raiders will start their spring season on the road and will do so under the guidance of the team's first-year head coach Daniel Whitehead, according to the release. Whitehead will coach seven returning players, including the three seniors, Jackson Cobb, Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn.
The three seniors alongside sophomore Franco Ribero and junior Ilgiz Valiev will all return to the court after playing in last year’s NCCAA tournament.
Two new faces were also added to the roster as freshman Reed Collier and sophomore Francisco Vittar will play their first games as a Red Raider.
