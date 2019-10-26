The Texas Tech men’s tennis team earned four wins at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Texas Regionals in Waco on Friday.
Due to the cold weather conditions, the tournament was moved indoors and was shortened by one round in both singles and doubles play, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Freshman Reed Collier and sophomore Franco Ribero lost to Lamar’s Nicolas Mayr and Axel Vila Antuna 8-3, according to the release. Senior Jackson Cobb and junior Ilgiz Valiev advanced to the round of 32 with an 8-6 win over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Georgije Babic and Samuel de Felipe Garcia.
No. 2 ranked redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn also advanced to the round of 32 with a first-round bye, according to the release.
Ribero collected Tech’s first singles victory with a 6-1, 6-2 win over UTRGV’s Carlo Izurieta, according to the release. The sophomore is scheduled to play Lamar’s Sebastian Santibanez on Saturday.
Thomson recorded a 6-3, 6-3 singles win over Southern Methodist's Kyle Pham, according to the release. Collier earned a 7-6, 7-5 victory over Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s Thomas Rodrigues.
Wynn had a bye in the first round and will face University of Texas Arlington’s Diaz Jalil on Saturday, according to the release. Valiev will also go against Lamar’s Carlos Paton Canal on Saturday.
Senior Justin Bloss lost to SMU’s Kyle Sillman in three matches and is now in the consolation bracket, according to the release. Cobb also lost his singles match on Friday.
The team will continue action on Saturday and finish the match on Monday.
