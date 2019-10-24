The Texas Tech men’s tennis team will compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Texas Regionals on Friday in Waco.
Other teams competing at the tournament include Texas, Baylor, Texas Christian, Southern Methodist and Texas A&M, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Five Red Raiders who won at least one match last year will return to the Texas Regionals.
Redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn will return after winning four doubles matches and earning runner-up last year, according to the release. Junior Ilgiz Valiev will be participating in singles after advancing to round 16 in last season’s Texas Regionals.
Senior Jackson Cobb will compete in singles tournament after qualifying to round 16 in doubles play, according to the release. Junior Justin Bloss will compete for the fourth consecutive time in his career.
Freshman Reed Collier and sophomore Franco Ribero will participate in the ITA Texas Regionals for the first time in their career, according to the release. Collier will be playing his third tournament of the semester while Ribero will be playing in his second tournament.
As the tournament will start on Friday, the ITA Texas Regionals will be played throughout Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.