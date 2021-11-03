The Texas Tech men’s basketball team went through multiple changes over the off-season as the program introduced an entire new coaching staff and welcomed six players from the transfer portal.
Among those six transfers is super-senior Adonis Arms, a 6-foot-5 guard from Winthrop. After graduating from Winthrop University last spring, Arms is spending his last season of eligibility as a Red Raider.
In his final year as an Eagle, Arms averaged 10.4 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game on the way to an appearance in the NCAA tournament, according to Tech Athletics. Now at Tech, Arms said the biggest difference between Tech and Winthrop was the coaching culture.
“The difference between Winthrop and Texas Tech is like the overwhelming love that the coaches give you day in and day out,” Arms said. “I mean, like, they force you every day and push you every day to like another level.”
Arms said he did not disapprove of the program at Winthrop, but said there is an emphasis on greatness at Tech.
“Not saying it was bad at Winthrop, they didn’t push you, but sometimes I would feel like there was just out of, like, an obligation not, like, out of a love, you know, so that’s what I felt like Tech was just more of, like, they love more and they just want you to be great, and I mean they’re not gonna let you not be great here and so I think that’s the biggest difference so far,” Arms said.
Arms said he chose Tech for the opportunities the program provides him to advance his career and the exposure playing in a Power Five conference like the Big 12.
“The opportunity to go to the NBA to take care of my mom and little sister. I think that my main goal is to take care of those two,” Arms said. “The Big 12 has some of the best programs in the country. So, that exposure and the potential to do what I always need to do and that is play basketball at the highest levels.”
With Tech hiring an entire new coaching staff after the departure of Chris Beard, Arms said new head coach Mark Adams and the rest of the coaching staff spend every day helping Arms and his teammates generate a new culture here at Tech.
“You know, just good days, bad days it’s like, ‘Adonis you good, like, don’t worry about it, like, we’re here for you’ for like a real family type environment, atmosphere,” Arms said. “So, I think that’s the biggest thing for me to coach and staff, trainers and everybody is just more of a — they really care about you.”
Barret Peery is entering his first season as associate head coach here at Tech. Prior to his arrival in Lubbock, Peery spent his last four seasons as head coach at Portland State, where he had a record of 63-57 and led Vikings to two winning seasons, according to Tech Athletics.
“You know, I hope my experience can help this team obviously. I came here because coach Adams has a lot of faith in me to come here and contribute,” Peery said. “We have a fantastic staff and a good group of players who were able to accumulate a lot of good players and we think we have a good mix and a good blend to where our talent level can be competitive with anybody.”
Peery and head coach Adams recruited six transfers that were all over the country a year ago. The biggest thing was finding players that were going to be a great fit on and off the basketball court, Peery said.
“You know, their talents were going to fit with what we wanted to do, but also we probably spent a big amount of time with these guys away from this basketball court just trying to know each other, to where we can coach and be together and be successful together,” Peery said. “I think it’s really hard to coach people if you don’t have a great relationship and we’ve worked hard to do that.”
The Red Raiders have six players returning from last year that have been at Tech for some time now and know what it takes to be a Red Raider.
“Well, I think our returning group has been very important to help the new guys understand just how day-to day-life works here at Texas Tech,” Peery said. “You know, those five guys that were returners, and then of course you know new guys like Bryson, Kevin Obanor, Davion, Adonis and Sardaar, these new kids, you know, will all have to contribute as well, but these returners have done a great job of helping everybody mix in, in the right way.”
Davion Warren, 6-foot-6 super-senior guard from Buffalo, New York, spent his last two seasons at Hampton University where he averaged 21.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game in his senior season, according to Tech Athletics. In his final season at Hampton, Warren was named Big South Player of the Year.
“There’s nothing like it. This is probably the most intense out of all of the schools I’ve been to,” Warren said. “New building. Well, not just the Womble, but like, new building, new team, coaching staff. I have faith in me, and I have faith in Coach Adams.”
This will be the first year since COVID-19 that most stadiums and arenas will be at full capacity, and Warren said he is preparing for the United Supermarkets Arena to be roaring and packed full of fans.
“It feels fun, it kind of reminds me of high school,” Warren said. “High school was the same way, playing in packed out gyms. I’m excited for it.”
