The Texas Tech men’s golf team won its second championship of the season as junior Andy Lopez also was the co-champion at the Inverness Invitational on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders finished the tournament 12-under-par after going into the Tuesday in fourth place, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Tech won 8-over the reigning champions Tennessee and had a 296-288-272 – 856 to conclude the invite.
The team also led the tournament with 47 birdies and finished the tournament 4-over, according to the release. The win is the 23rd tournament win under Tech head coach Greg Sands as Lopez in the 26th Red Raider to win the individual championship.
Lopez, whose points did not affect the team’s win, secured the championship with a 2-under-par, according to the release. The win is the junior’s first collegiate win after coming in third at the Carmel Cup earlier this month.
“His length and his solid putting are so good and consistent that he can play any course well,” Sands said, according to the release. “We made a last-minute decision, to play him in the individual spot and he won the tournament.”
Redshirt junior Kyle Hogan finished in third at the tournament, shooting an even-par and a 72-70-71 – 213, according to the release. Freshman Garrett Martin shot a 1-over and earned a top-five finish in his first collegiate tournament.
Sophomore Markus Braadlie finished in 17th place with a 4-over in the second tournament of his career, according to the release.
Senior Sandy Scott ended the tournament with a 5-under including five birdies and an eagle, landing himself in 22nd place, according to the release. Freshman Ludvig Aberg finished in 35th place and shot a 76-80-66 – 222 in the second tournament of his college career.
“Sandy and Ludvig had incredible attitudes despite their struggles on day one and came out today and really got us off to such a hot start," Sands said, according to the release. "That really stood out to me of how they were able to put that behind them and both shoot 66.”
The team will continue the season at the Big 12 Match Play on Oct. 11 in Houston.
