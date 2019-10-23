The 2019 fall season ended for the Texas Tech men’s golf team on Tuesday as the Red Raiders finished in fourth place in the Tavistock Invitational after winning three of their four tournaments.
The team started the year with a first-place win at the Carmel Cup on Aug. 30 and senior Sandy Scott won the individual title, according to Tech Athletics. The team ended the tournament at 16-under after trailing Oklahoma following the first day of the tournament. Scott claimed the title by shooting a 14-under-par.
The team shot three even par rounds and had a 2.82 scoring average at the Carmel Cup, according to Tech Athletics. Tech also made 67 birdies and was second in the tournament with 217 pars.
On Sept. 23 the team traveled to Toledo, Ohio, for the Inverness Invitational and walked away with another first place title, according to Tech Athletics. The team finished the 54-hole tournament with a 12-under-par, and junior Andy Lopez earned his first collegiate win after shooting 2-under-par and 12 birdies.
Scott finished in a tie for 22nd with fellow Red Raider freshman Ludvig Aberg, according to Tech Athletics. Redshirt junior Kyle Hogan shot a 72-70-71 – 213 and earned third place at even- par.
The Red Raiders were in fourth place and had a nine-stroke deficit behind Tennessee after the first day, according to Tech Athletics. Tech came back the second day to win eight-over the Volunteers with a 296-288-272 – 856 total score.
The team then traveled to Houston on Oct. 11 to participate in the Big 12 Match Play. Tech went 5-0 over the weekend, including a 4-1-1 win over Kansas and a 3-2-1 win over Texas, according to Tech Athletics. The win was the first conference-wide championship and the 24th tournament win under Tech head coach Greg Sands.
Lopez and Aberg secured 3&2 wins while junior Jamie Stewart earned a 1UP victory, according to Tech Athletics. Scott earned a 2&1 decision and went 4-1 on the weekend, while Lopez won all five of his matches.
Tech also won all four matches in its pool before defeating Kansas for the championship, according to Tech Athletics. Kansas earned the second place while Texas and Kansas State tied for third place.
The Red Raiders dropped their perfect record with a fourth-place finish at the Tavistock Invitational, according to Tech Athletics. Tech entered the final day of play tied in second place with Vanderbilt.
Hogan and Scott finished the tournament in the top-five, according to Tech Athletics. Scott earned a fifth-place finish, while Hogan came back from 11th place to tie for third. Scott shot 15 birdies and Hogan had 14 birdies at the conclusion of the tournament.
Meanwhile, freshman Markus Braadlie, sophomore Jansen Smith and junior Jamie Stewart competed in the Little Rock Invitational, according to Tech Athletics. Braadlie won the invite on a playoff at 6-under-par, while Smith shot a 70-74-77 and tied for 20th, and Stewart shot a 72-75-77 and placed in 33rd place.
The team will continue the 2019-2020 season at the Amer Ari Invitational on Feb. 6 in Kona, Hawaii.
