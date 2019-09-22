Four weeks after winning the Carmel Cup, the No. 18 Texas Tech men’s golf team will continue the fall season at the Inverness Invitational in Toledo, Ohio on Monday and Tuesday.
Freshmen Ludvig Aberg and Garrett Martin, sophomore Markus Braadlie, redshirt junior Kyle Hogan, junior Andy Lopez and senior Sandy Scott will be representing the team in the match, according to a Tech Athletics release. The invitational will have 15 teams and consist of 36 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday.
The 15 teams include No. 8 Auburn, No. 15 LSU, reigning Inverness Invitational champions Tennessee, Michigan State, Ohio State, Missouri, Kennesaw State, Kent State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northern Illinois, UNC-Wilmington, Missouri, St. Mary's, Toledo, according to the release. Three of the 15 teams are ranked in the top-25 in the preseason Golfweek rankings while 12 teams have been ranked in the top-100 in the Golfstat final rankings.
The Red Raiders secured the Carmel Cup championship by shooting 35-under and being nine strokes behind OU after the first day of play, according to the release. Scott also won the individual championship by shooting a 70-67-65 – 202 and a 14-under. Scott’s individual win is the second solo win at the Carmel Cup in his career.
Lopez opened the season placing third individual play -- his first top-five finish with Tech, according to the release. Hogan ended the Carmel Cup with a 15th place finish by shooting 5-under while sophomore Jansen Smith finished in 20th by shooting a 1-under.
Aberg finished his first collegiate tournament with a 28th place finish by shooting a 3-over while Braadlie also shot a 3-over and tied in 28th place, according to the release. This will be Martin’s first collegiate tournament.
After the invitational, the Red Raiders will travel to Houston for Big 12 Match Play from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, according to the release.
