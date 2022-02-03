Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.