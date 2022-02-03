The Texas Tech men’s golf team is set to open its spring season at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate Golf Tournament in Waikoloa, Hawaii Thursday Feb. 3 through Saturday Feb. 5.
The Red Raiders won the team championship at the tournament in 2017 with then junior Fredrik Nilehn’s individual tournament victory in a playoff, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech finished seventh in the tournament’s last iteration in early February 2020, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders finished the 2021 spring season with an eleventh-place finish at the NCAA Championship, a victory at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional and a fifth-place finish in the Big 12 Championship, according to Tech Athletics. Tech is seeking its 19th-straight NCAA Regional appearance.
The Red Raiders are coming into the 2022 spring season ranked No. 11 in GolfStat.com’s Top 25 coaches’ poll, according to GolfStat. Tech is one of five ranked Big 12 schools in that poll as No.1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Texas and No. 15 Kansas all represent the conference.
Tech junior Ludvig Aberg is ranked No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, only trailing Japan’s Keita Nakajima and No. 8 Texas’ Pierceson Coody.
Aberg led the Red Raiders in his sophomore year with a 70.57 scoring average, according to Tech Athletics. He also earned an All-Big 12 first team honor and was named to the PING All-America team after last season.
Aberg competed in two PGA tour events during 2021, which included his tour debut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with a 51st place finish enroute to being named the AmateurGolf.com Player of the Year, according to Tech Atheltics.
Sixth year super senior Kyle Hogan is set for his last season with the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. Hogan finished 21st in the NCAA Albuquerque Regional and played in the first three rounds of the NCAA Championship last season.
Sophomore Baard Skogen tallied four top-20 finishes in his freshman season at Tech, according to Tech Athletics. The sophomore from Norway shot 4-under par and finished 15th at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional last season.
The Red Raiders will continue their spring campaign with two more tournaments in the month of February at The Prestige in La Quinta, California and the Cabo Collgegiate in Los Cabos, Mexico, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will have a short break before competing in the Valspar Collegiate in Palm City, Florida Monday Mar. 28, and Tuesday Mar. 29.
The Red Raiders will have two more tournaments in April before the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship in Trinity on Monday Apr. 25 through Wednesday Apr. 27.
