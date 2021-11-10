The Texas Tech men’s basketball program has gained multiple new additions to its 2021-2022 roster throughout the past year.
After a visit to the NCAA Championship in 2019, the program has received eight new additions will give Tech a chance to make it far in both the Big 12 and the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Kevin Obanor, a 6-foot-8 senior forward from Houston who previously played for Oral Roberts, scored 1,309 points and secured 684 rebounds in his three years at ORU, according to Tech Athletics. According to ORU Athletics, Obanor shot over 50 percent from the field and 46 percent from three last year.
Obanor helped the Golden Eagles reach the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA tournament by completing three double-doubles, according to Tech Athletics. After the season, he went through the NBA draft process before he decided to return to college and enter the transfer portal before signing with Tech.
Davion Warren is a super-senior guard from Buffalo, New York, according to Tech Athletics. Warren spent his first two collegiate seasons at Olney Central College, where he averaged 13.6 points per game and scored 20 in his final game.
He transferred to Hampton for the second half of his collegiate career, averaging 21.2 points during his senior season, according to Tech Athletics.
“It’s a town for Texas Tech,” said Warren. “That’s for sure.”
Daniel Batcho is a redshirt freshman forward from Paris, France where he played for the Centre Federal du Basketball, according to Tech Athletics. During the Euroleague Basketball Next Generation Tournament, he helped the U18 CFBB team to a runner-up finish, scoring a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Before redshirting last season at the University of Arizona, Batcho signed with the Wildcats as one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, according to Tech Athletics.
Sardaar Calhoun is a senior guard from Tappahannock, Virginia, according to Tech Athletics. He started his collegiate career at Missouri State–West Plains, where he finished second in the program’s all-time records with 1,075 points throughout his two seasons.
He transferred to Florida State for his junior season, helping the Simoniles to the Sweet 16 and scoring a season-high 16 points against Miami, according to Tech Athletics.
Calhoun commented on how Tech compares to the programs he was a part of before.
“I’ve been to a lot of great programs, and I think this is a place that has that edge and more grit to it,” said Calhoun. “[Tech] is kind of an underdog sometimes, like they might not get as much fame on social media as other schools, but that’s what makes it good. When it’s time to play, we come to ride and we fight.”
Bryson Williams is a super-senior forward from Fresno, California, where he spent two years at Fresno State and averaged 14 points a game, according to Tech Athletics.
Williams then transferred to UTEP where he led the team with 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a junior, according to Tech Athletics. Now a Red Raider, Williams said he transferred to Tech to develop on defense
“I chose Texas Tech to become a better defender,” said Williams. “My coach Mark Adams, that’s his specialty. I know he made a lot of great two-way players throughout the last couple of years, so I want to be one of those.”
Mylik Wilson is a junior guard from Rayville, Louisiana where he spent his first two seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette, according to Tech Athletics. Last season, he averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. c
Coming out of high school, Wilson was the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Louisiana, according to Tech Athletics. Throughout his two collegiate seasons, he recorded 120 steals, 168 assists and 669 points.
KJ Allen is a sophomore forward from Los Angeles, California who was Mark Adams’ first signee after taking over the head coach position, according to Tech Athletics.
Allen played at East Los Angeles College where he averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game throughout his freshman season, according to Tech Athletics. His team was also featured on the Netflix series Last Chance U.
Adonis Arms is a super-senior guard from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to Tech Athletics.
Arms played two seasons at Mesa Community College before transferring to Northwest Nazarene, according to Tech Athletics. He played one season for the Nighthawks, averaging 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
Arms continued his collegiate career at Winthrop, where he redshirted his junior season and averaged 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a senior, according to Tech Athletics.
Arms compared Tech to the programs he was previously a part of.
“I’ll just say, the feeling of actual love,” said Arms. “They want to help push you to be the best you can, the best you will be. I feel like at other schools it was more of a business decision to fill the roster. I mean, it’s all business but I just feel like there was more embracement here, like they really care.”
While all eight of these student-athletes have personal goals of their own, Calhoun summarized the overall goal of the team.
“I mean, I hope to cut down a lot of nets and win a lot of games,” said Calhoun.
