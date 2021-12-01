The Texas Tech men’s basketball lost to Providence by a score of 72-68 on Wednesday for their first loss of the season and the first loss under new head coach Mark Adams. Adams is now tasked with getting his team back on track ahead of a game against Tennessee on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic in New York.
The now 6-1 Red Raiders committed two more turnovers and were called for seven more fouls than the Friars this game. Both junior guard Kevin McCullar and super-senior forward Bryson Williams foul out.
Tech’s leading scorer was junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. with 17 points, three rebounds, one assist and four turnovers. Shannon made two of seven attempts from behind the arc, and one of them came with less than a minute left to put Tech down one point.
The shot by Shannon was deeper than his defender expected prompting him to try the same thing during Tech’s next offensive possession. This time his attempt barely grazed the rim.
Despite the missed three-pointer, Tech had two more offensive possessions before the game closed.
The first of the two chances lasted even shorter than five seconds, when junior guard Mylik Wilson drove down the court with Tech down two points. Wilson was called for an offensive foul, turning the ball over and leading to two free-throws for Providence that finalized the score.
Providence’s scoring leader was graduate student guard Al Durham, who scored a season-high 23 minutes after going 5-13 from the field; Durham added on 12 made free-throws on 13 attempts.
After Tech led Providence by two points at halftime, Durham made his only three-pointer of the game for the first bucket of the second half to give the Friars a one-point lead. That three-pointer kickstarted a 19-7 scoring run to put Providence up eight points for their largest lead of the game
Despite playing 39 minutes in Providence’s recent win over St. John, Durham played a team-high 38 minutes against Tech that saw him score double-digit points for the eighth time in eight games this season.
Graduate-student Noah Horchler was the only other Friar to play 39 minutes against St. John, leading to a season-high 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Tech was able to contain Horchler for the most part though, restricting him to six points and getting him into foul trouble with four fouls.
The only other time Horchler was held to single-digits this season was when he scored two points against Wisconsin on Nov. 15, despite the fact that Providence won that game by a score of 63-58.
Providence’s runner-up in scoring was senior guard A.J. Reeves, who scored a season-high 14 points and hauled in a game-high eight rebounds. Reeves went 4-12 from the field, but three of his buckets were three-pointers for the most in the game.
Tech’s leading rebounder finished one shy of Reeves, with senior guard Adonis Arms hauling in seven rebounds to go along with six points, one assists, one steal and two turnovers. Despite coming off the bench, he recorded three more rebounds than Tech’s runner-up in McCullar.
Despite the loss, Tech sits atop the Big 12 with 85.4 points-per-game. The team's 26-point scoring margin is still the highest in the conference.
With the first loss of his Division 1 head coaching career, Mark Adams will now be tasked with preparing the Red Raiders for their next game on Tuesday when they travel to New York to take on Tennessee in the 2021 Jimmy V Classic held in Madison Square Garden.
