The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will play the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2021 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. After falling to Providence on Wednesday by a score of 68-72 in the Big 12-Big East Battle in Rhode Island, the 6-1 Red Raiders are looking to get back on track against their first ranked opponent of the season.
The only time Tech has ever played Tennessee was in a season-opening 88-71 win on Dec. 3, 1953. Under former head coach Polk Robinson, Tech improved on the win to earn a 20-5 overall record for the 1953-54 season.
Tech’s current Mark Adams’ became the first Tech head basketball coach to win each of their first six games this season, but was unable to get his seventh consecutive win against Providence. In their first loss of the season, the Red Raiders committed season-highs in turnovers (18) and fouls (29).
After the game in Rhode Island, Adams said several factors played into Tech’s loss, including their inability against the zone defense.
“We had the momentum, our guys responded early, we had a great gameplan, I thought we were the most aggressive team…” Adams said.“We got in foul trouble so we lost some of our intensity there… and they went into that zone that took a lot of momentum away from us.”
Now, both teams’ enter the Tuesday evening matchup with a 6-1 record, with Tennessee’s only loss coming to No. 5 Villanova on Nov. 20.
Since that loss to Villanova, Tennessee beat No. 18 North Carolina on the next day (Nov. 21) and has since won three straight games including a 69-54 victory over Colorado in Boulder, CO in their most recent game on Saturday.
Kennedy Chandler scored 27 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes for Tennessee in their win over Colorado, recording 20 shot attempts from the field for a season-high among all Volunteers this season, according to UT Athletics.
Chandler's 16.1 points-per-game not only lead the Volunteers, but they also rank fifth-highest in the SEC while he's tied for fourth place in both assists (4.7 per game) and steals (2.4 per game). He is the only player in the conference to rank in the top five in points, assists and steals per game according to SEC Sports.
As a team, Tennessee holds the SEC’s highest assists-per-game rate (18.9) while only committing 81 turnovers this season, the lowest in the conference. Meanwhile, Tennessee is also one of only three SEC teams to average over ten steals per game (10.3), only trailing behind LSU (12.5).
Tech has averaged just 9.29 steals per game, but they score nearly 5.3 more points per game than Tennessee (85.4-80.1) and give up 2.6 points less (59.4-62), according to Big 12 Sports.
The Volunteers have struggled to get to the line this season, with 77 free throw attempts so far this season ranking the worst in the SEC. They’ve made 58 of those attempts for the conference’s third-best rating (75.3%) according to SEC Sports.
Meanwhile, Tech’ 168 free throw attempts are the second-most in the Big 12 but their 68.5% success rate is fifth in the conference. Tech opponents have done even worse when shooting free throws against the Red Raiders, with a success rate of 63.4% according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech’s worst game from the charity strike was against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 15 when the Red Raiders went 12-22 for a rate of 54.4%. The Red Raiders beat the Panthers behind a strong performance in a much different category, recording 50 total rebounds for the most in a game so far this season, according to Tech Athletics.
“Our rebounding was really good,” Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams said after the win over PVAMU. “We dominated on both ends of the floor on the boards, but one thing we all see is our free-throw shooting.”
The match-up against Tennessee will be the first game against an SEC team for the Red Raiders so far this season, and their last contest against an SEC opponent was when they were eliminated from the 2021 NCAA Tournament by the Arkansas Razorbacks.
After Tech’s game against Tennessee, their next game against an SEC opponent is on Jan. 29 when the Mississippi State Bulldogs visit the United States Supermarkets Arena for the 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Tech's all-time record in Madison Square Garden is 3-6, but they haven't played in New York’s famous venue since the 2019-20 season, when they defeated No. 1 Louisville by a score of 70-57 to end a three-game skid in a season that was eventually cut short due to COVID-19.
Only two current Red Raiders remain from that 2019-20 roster, junior guard Terrance Shannon Jr and redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar. Shannon got the start in the game against Louisville and recorded 13 points and three rebounds in 23 minutes while McCullar only scored two points but hauled in five rebounds in 11 minutes.
Now, Shannon sits atop Tech’s roster with a 16.5 points-per-game average, while McCullar’s 14.2 points per game are good enough for the runner-up spot. McCullar also averages 5.8 rebounds per game, the highest on the Red Raiders according to Tech Athletics.
Both Shannon and McCullar have missed multiple games this season already though, with Shannon notably held out from the first three games due to eligibility concerns after his involvement in the 2021 NBA Draft.
After starting alongside Shannon in his season debut against Incarnate Word on Nov. 20 in South Padre, McCullar missed the next two games with an illness, and Tech fans have yet to see the pair start together in front of a home crowd at the United Supermarkets Arena.
McCullar returned to action on Wednesday in Tech’s loss to Providence, recording 10 points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals before fouling out after 26 minutes of playing time. Fellow starter and super-senior forward Bryson Williams only lasted 27 minutes before he fouled out as well.
Tech’s men’s basketball team will look to bounce back when they take on their first ranked opponent of the season in No. 13 Tennessee on Tuesday for the 2021 Jimmy V Classic. The contest held at Madison Square Garden in New York is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
Tech returns home after the game against Tennessee, scheduled to take on Arkansas State at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 before they must travel to Phoenix, AZ to take on No. 3 Gonzaga at noon on Dec. 18.
Anticipated starting lineup, stats according to Tech Athletics:
Kevin McCullar, redshirt-junior guard (15) averaging 14.2 points per game.
Terrence Shannon Jr, junior guard (1) averaging 16.5 points per game.
Davion Warren, super-senior guard (2) averaging 12.1 points per game.
Kevin Obanor, senior forward (0) averaging 10.6 points per game.
Bryson Williams, super-senior forward (11) averaging 13 points per game.
