Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team improved to 9-2 with a 78-46 win over Eastern Washington on Wednesday. After losing to No.5 Gonzaga in the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Dec. 18, the Red Raiders bounced back with a win over the 6-5 Eagles in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr missed his second-straight game as he recovers from back spasms, and super-senior guard Adonis Arms started in his place yet again.
After tying junior guard Kevin McCullar Jr with 14 points to lead their teammates in scoring in Tech’s last game against Gonzaga, Arms finished tied for the top scoring spot yet again.
In 28 minutes, Arms scored 12 points on 5-6 shooting from the field and added on four rebounds to his statline. Super-senior forward Bryson Williams also ended the game with 12 points, finishing with three rebounds as well in only 19 minutes, the least of Tech’s starters.
Senior forward Kevin Obanor finished just behind the pair with 11 points in 27 minutes, but recorded a game-high seven rebounds and added on four assists.
Tech’s leader in assists was redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar with five, and he finished with ten points in 29 minutes, the most playing time of any Red Raider.
Four of Tech’s starters ended with double-digit scoring totals, and the only one who didn’t (super-senior guard Davion Warren) ended just one point shy of that mark with nine.
The Red Raiders scored on their first four possessions of the game to jump out to a 9-3 lead, but EWU kept the game close with some efficient three-point shooting early.
With just under 13 minutes left in the first half (12:54), the Eagles’ redshirt-senior forward Linton Acliese knocked down a three, cutting Tech’s lead to one point (17-16) and improving EWU to 4-8 from behind the arc.
Tech responded well to the three, subsequently starting a 10-0 run to pull away with a 27-16 lead. It wasn't their only 10-0 run of the half though, as a similar streak put them up 46-25 with less than 90 seconds left in the first half.
A major factor in Tech’s ability to pull away was their efficient shooting from the perimeter, ending the first half 6-11 from behind the arc (54.5 percent). Despite EWU’s similar success early, they entered halftime just 5-17 (29.4 percent) from three.
Although Tech out performed EWU from the perimeter in the first half, they did even better when scoring from inside. At halftime, Tech had 22 points from the paint while EWU had zero.
By the game’s end, Tech had 40 points from the paint and held the Eagles to only four. Both teams finished with eight successful three-pointers, but Tech’s came in 20 attempts for 40% while EWU recorded 35 attempts (23%).
Shannon wasn't the only Red Raider who missed the contest against Eastern Washington due to injury, as Adams said junior guard Mylik Wilson would miss the contest in the pregame press conference due to a leg injury, but is hopeful the Red Raiders leader in assists (26) will return soon.
“Surgery went great, it was a minor surgery. He’s already started his rehab and doing well,” Adams said. “We’re optimistic he’ll be back again in a couple of weeks.”
With Shannon and Wilson out (as well as Tech’s lone freshman Ethan Duncan, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the offseason), Adams was able to give more minutes to his bench players.
Among those is 6-foot-9 redshirt-sophomore forward Austin Timperman, a transfer from UTSA who had yet to record a minute this season. Timperman played only three minutes though, missing his only shot attempt and finishing the game as the only scoreless Red Raider.
Tech's next game is a 1 p.m. matchup against Alabama State on Dec. 28, its last game of the year before kicking off Big 12 play against the 7-4 Oklahoma State Cowboys, who had to cancel their matchup against USC on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications.
