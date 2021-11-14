The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will look to improve their record to 3-0 when they host Prairie View A&M for a 7 p.m. matchup on Monday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Panthers are coming off of two games in two days, falling to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla. on Sunday just a day after losing to the Associated Press’s No. 6 ranked Michigan Wolverines in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
Prairie View traveled over 1300 miles in between the nation’s capitol and Stillwater most likely by plane, but odds are they’ll travel by bus for the 300+ miles between there and Lubbock.
By no means does this stretch end the streak of away games for the Panthers though, as they don't play a game in front of their home crowd until January.
The Red Raiders meanwhile have only played at home so far this season, and won't play away from the United Supermarkets Arena until the game following the Panthers, when they meet Incarnate Word on a neutral court on Saturday, Nov. 20 for the South Padre Island Battle on the Beach.
The first two wins of the Mark Adams head coaching era saw the same starting lineup, and it’s expected to be seen again against Prairie View as the Red Raiders continue to be without junior guard Terrance Shannon Jr.
G - Kevin McCullar Jr, Redshirt-Junior
G - Mylik Wilson, Junior, transfer from Louisiana
G - Davion Warren, Super-Senior, transfer from Hampton
F - Kevin Obanor, Senior, transfer from Oral Roberts
F - Bryson Williams, Super-Senior, transfer from UTEP
The Panthers on the other hand have not been able to feature such a consistent starting lineup as a busy schedule away from home has likely fatigued their players.
After starting the same players in the first two games of their season, the Panthers rolled out two completely different lineups against Michigan and OSU.
Prairie View’s first two starting lineups consisted of only one player listed at forward on PVAMU Athletics in 6-foot-6 sophomore Jeremiah Kendall. Three of the four guards who surrounded Kendall were 6-foot-2 senior Faite Williams, 6-foot-2 graduate student Dewayne Cox and 6-foot-3 junior Jeremiah Gambrell Jr.
The last starter from the first two games was 6-foot-7 senior Jawaun Daniels, the tallest player in the lineup and the SWAC Preseason Player of the Year after averaging 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season.
Panthers head coach Byron Smith decided to make a line-up change before their stretch of three games in three days. Against Michigan, the Panthers started 6-foot-8 senior forward Jerroda Briscoe in place of Kendall.
Briscoe hauled in no rebounds, recorded no assists and missed his only shot in eight minutes of action against the Wolverines, while Kendall came off the bench and scored two points and recorded both a rebound and a steal in only six minutes, according to Prairie View Athletics.
Prairie View looked to their bench early and often against Michigan, with five non-starters playing more than ten minutes. Four of those five bench players got the start against Oklahoma State the next day, in addition to Kendall being reinserted into the starting lineup.
6-foot-3 graduate student guard Will Douglas led the Panthers in scoring (15), assists (2), steals (3) in 21 minutes off the bench against Michigan, as well as making all six of his free throw attempts and the Panthers’ only three pointer.
Along with Douglas and Kendall, the Panthers starting lineup against Oklahoma State consisted of two 6-foot-7 guards in junior Christian Guess and senior D’Rell Roberts as well as 6-foot-8 graduate student forward Markedric Bell, Prairie View’s tallest starter so far this season.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders have started two 6-foot-8 players in every game this season in Obanor and Williams. Williams leads Tech in scoring this season with an average of 19 points per game, while Obanor sits at third and averages just three points less.
The Panthers got off to a poor start in their matchup against OSU, losing the jump ball and letting the Cowboys score first on a second-chance layup following an offensive rebound.
Prairie View’s Bell then turned the ball over after an offensive foul on the Panthers first possession, and his teammate Kendall followed with two straight personal fouls on defense, the second of which being a shooting foul that sent OSU to the line.
Fortune swung the Panthers’ way when OSU missed both free throws, but they gave up yet another offensive rebound. On their second offensive possession, Prairie View’s Douglas had a jump shot blocked that led to another shooting foul for the Panthers defense.
The Panthers struggled to get momentum on their side all game and ultimately fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys by a score of 72-59. Roberts led Prairie View in scoring with 27 points in a team-high 34 minutes, shooting 5-12 from behind the arc and 9-22 from the field according to StatBroadcast.
Prairie View A&M faces off against Tech on Monday at 7 p.m. in their third game in just three days, with each of their last two games featuring completely different starting lineups.
Tech hopes to get their third win of the season and remain undefeated under new head coach Mark Adams when they host Prairie View A&M at 7 p.m. on Monday, the Panthers set to play their third game in just three days.
PVAMU has showcased multiple lineups and a deep rotation in their recent stretch of games this weekend, one that varies from SWAC Preseason Player of the Year Jawaun Daniels to senior D’Rell Roberts, who scored a career-high 27 points in his first start of the season on Sunday.
