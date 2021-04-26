Texas Tech officially named Darby Rich its new men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach on Monday, April 26, the school announced. Rich has worked at Memphis the past two seasons; prior, he spent eight seasons at Texas A&M.
In addition to his most recent stints, Rich worked for Oklahoma from 2004 to 2009 and South Carolina from 2002 until then, according to Tech Athletics. His coaching career began in 1994, though, when he was hired as an assistant basketball coach at Hutchinson Community College.
Rich has helped lead nine different teams to the NCAA tournament in his time as a strength and conditioning coach, as well as helping develop 14 players to eventually play in the NBA.
During his time at Memphis, Rich helped former No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick James Wiseman gain 14 pounds in the 2019 offseason, according to Memphis Athletics. The additional weight was crucial to fill out Wiseman’s 7-foot-1 frame, and he added the 14 pounds without adding any additional body fat.
At Oklahoma, Rich worked with the 2009 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick Blake Griffin and helped the six-time All Star develop his incredible athleticism.
After his time with Oklahoma, Rich took a job as pro-golfer Anthony Kim’s personal strength coach. With the help of Rich, Kim won the 2010 Shell Houston Open and placed third at the 2010 Masters.
But even before his professional coaching career, Rich excelled on the court. He played college basketball at Alabama for five years, including playing on the Crimson Tide when they won the SEC Championship in 1989, 1990 and 1991. Before joining Alabama, Rich was an All-State player at Riverside High School in South Carolina.
Rich has also spent time as a strength and conditioning coach outside of basketball, including half a year as a strength and conditioning intern with the Dallas Cowboys that began in 2001.
Since the hiring of new head basketball coach Mark Adams, Tech has made it a point to surround him with a strong coaching staff. Rich has experience developing individual players as well as conference championship contending teams, and will look to help Adams build a strong and high-stamina team as they prepare to up the tempo on both ends of the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.