According to a statement released by Tech Athletics, multiple members of the men's basketball program have recently been tested, and are confirmed to have cases of COVID-19.
Those who tested positive, in accordance with the CDC and City Department of Health guidelines, are in self isolation and will continue to be monitored.
Per privacy laws, the dissemination of individuals and their health cannot be distributed.
