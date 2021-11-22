On Monday, Texas Tech junior punter, Austin McNamara, was named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.
On Saturday against Oklahoma State, McNamara punted the ball over 50-yards, a new FBS record, eight times and his longest punt was 70 yards, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Interim head coach Sonny Cumbie said he did not like the amount the team had to use McNamara but was impressed with his performance during the loss against Oklahoma State.
“I thought we used Austin McNamara too much, but he was a game changer,” Cumbie said. “He did a great job punting the football.”
McNamara is now averaging 48.5 yards per punt this season, which would be a good enough mark to break the school record of 46.8, held by Mark Bounds’ 1991 season, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
McNamara and his teammates will travel to Waco for an 11 a.m. matchup against No. 9 Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 28.
