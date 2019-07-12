Texas Tech baseball’s right-handed pitcher John McMillon announced that he will return for his senior season with the Red Raiders on Friday.
McMillon was drafted by the Detroit Tigers with the 322nd overall pick in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft, according to the MLB. With McMillon’s decision to stay at Tech for his final year of eligibility, the pitcher became the only Red Raider to be selected in the 2019 draft and not sign a professional contract.
“Thank you to the MLB teams and scouts for showing interest in me during the 2019 season,” McMillon said on Twitter. “A special thank you to the Tigers organization for drafting me. However, after prayer and consideration with my family, I would like to announce that I will return to Lubbock for my senior season.”
In his junior season, McMillon was a reliable reliever as he pitched in the second-most innings of the players that were non-starters, according to Tech Athletics. McMillon pitched in 47.2 innings and gave up 18 earned runs, giving him a 3.40 ERA. He also struck out 67 batters out in his time at the mound last season.
“I have yet to perform to my full capability and look forward to further development under Coach (Tim) Tadlock and our tremendous staff at Texas Tech,” McMillon said on Twitter. “Here’s to another season in front of the best fans in the country!”
