According to Tech Athletics, Texas Tech has officially found its new head coach, Joey McGuire, who is currently the associate head coach at Baylor.
McGuire and the Bears have amassed a 7-2 overall record and are 4-2 in conference play, according to Baylor Athletics.
McGuire’s time as a coach started before he landed in Waco, with an assistant coach at his former high school in 1995 and 1196.
McGuire in 2003 was promoted to head coach at Cedar Hill where accumulated multiple titles with his team and earned several recognitions as a coach. He brought Cedar Hill to three state championships, seven district championships and a 141-42 overall record, according to Baylor Athletics.
While at Baylor, McGuire first started as a tight ends coach from 2017-2018, according to Baylor Athletics. Then in 2019, he was promoted to associate head coach and defensive ends coach. Now, McGuire is the associate head coach along with the outside linebackers coach.
McGuire will step into the shoes of former head coach Matt Wells, a man who saw the Jones AT&T Stadium for just under a full three-season mark.
Tech Athletics has announced McGuire’s tenure will begin after the conclusion of the 2021 football season. This gives interim head coach Sonny Cumbie the remainder of this season to finish leading the Red Raiders
The Red Raider will see Baylor in their final conference game of the regular season on Nov. 27th at a to be determined time in Waco.
