Texas Tech’s football team held a media availability on Wednesday and Thursday, with head coach Joey McGuire and members of his defensive staff speaking on the team’s status ahead of spring practices beginning on March 22 and the Spring Game on April 23 inside Jones AT&T Stadium.
According to Tech Athletics, the Red Raiders’s first practice on March 22 kicks off a five-week stretch with three practices per week.
Texas Tech’s Spring Football Schedule, according to Tech Athletics.March:March 22 - TUE Practice March 24 - THU PracticeMarch 26 - SAT PracticeMarch 29 - TUE PracticeMarch 31 - THU Practice March 31 - Texas Tech Pro Day (THREAD)— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) March 9, 2022
In preparation for the beginning of spring practices, McGuire has spent the offseason recruiting players and building his staff.
“We have six high school coaches on this staff, so when we go out in the high schools we’re one of them and they’re really proud of that,” McGuire said. ‘One of the things that caught me by surprise is every building I went into there was a Texas Tech alum. “
Kenny Perry was one of McGuire’s first hires, named associate head coach and special teams coordinator on Nov. 29, arriving at Tech after two seasons as Southern Methodist University’s special teams quality coach.
Perry said Tech’s coaching staff can be special because McGuire, despite being a new head coach, got almost everyone he wanted.
“They’re guys that want to be here and I think the most important thing is they’re guys who understand west Texas,” Perry said. “I think that’s the key when you're building a staff, you’ve got to have guys you know are gonna fit but understand what Texas Tech is all about.”
Perry is also the running backs coach, a position he said he played when he was recruited by the University of Houston, where he was a four-year letterwinner as a defensive back, according to Tech Athletics.
“I’ve always come from the standpoint of whatever the coach wants you to do, that’s what you’re going to do,” Perry said. “If he would have said ‘Hey, you're going to coach the offensive line.’ I would have said ‘Well, I got to put on some weight.’ and ‘Let's go coach the offensive line.’.”
Perry said he can see the running back group doing a plethora of things under Tech’s new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who returns to his alma mater from Western Kentucky University.
The Hilltoppers finished the 2021 season with the second-most total offensive yards per game (528) in the FBS and led the country in passing yards per game (436.5), according to Tech Athletics.
Kittley previously served in various roles under Tech’s former head coach Kliff Kingsbury from 2013-17, and then accepted a full-time coaching position at Houston Baptist University, where he helped quarterback Bailey Zappe lead the nation with 35 passing touchdowns in 2019.
Zappe followed Kittley to WKU and led the nation in passing yards (5,570) in his lone season at the FBS level, according to Tech Athletics.
Kittley said he conducted his coaching interview and was staying in Lubbock with his mother and father, Tech’s track and field coach Wes Kittley, when he got the call saying he was hired.
“Very, very special for me. Talk about a dream job … I want to be here, I want to get this program to where I know it can be and I want to raise my kids in Lubbock, Texas,” Kittley said. “I’ve been on record a few times saying how much I love West Texas, I love Texas Tech and that’s true.”
Three days after Kittley’s hiring was announced on Dec. 6, Tech named Tim DeRuyter as defensive coordinator on Dec. 9, 2021, according to Tech Athletics.
DeRuyter, former Fresno State head coach and defensive coordinator at Oregon in 2021 and California from 2017 to 2020, said he wants Tech’s defense to be known for playing hard defense.
“We’re going to play with Red Raider speed and violence,” DeRuyter said. “We’re going to be a team that will be multiple, we’ll be in both three-down and four-down fronts. We’re going to take a lot of pride in how hard we play.”
After finishing his lone regular season at Oregon, the Ducks enter the Valero Alamo Bowl with the fourth-most interceptions (17) in the FBS, according to Tech Athletics.
“We’re going to be a defense that hopefully is very disruptive and creates a lot of takeaways,” DeRuyter said. “That’s going to be a huge emphasis for us, as is dominating the line of scrimmage.”
Last season, the Red Raiders allowed a conference-high average of 268.2 yards per game and a total of 29 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks, according to Big 12 Sports.
“You define that by how you stop the run and affect their quarterback. So we’re going to do that and use multiple coverages on the back end to hopefully confuse the quarterback and get a number of takeaways,” DeRuyter said.
Tech’s secondary coach Marcel Yates was the final member to join McGuires’s charter staff on Dec. 13. Yates worked with Deruyter at both Cal and followed him to Oregon, where he was the secondary and passing game coordinator.
At Tech, Yates will take over the same roles he had at Oregon, sharing the passing game coordinator position with wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.
“Deruyter is smart but down to earth, he listens to your input but also knows what he wants to do, he’s demanding but not demanding in a way that you don't feel like you can't be a part of it,” Yates said. “I’ve been with him the past two years so I’ve learned a lot from him.”
With the impending addition of Yates, outside linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder said DeRuyter asked him to transition to linebackers despite agreeing to be McGuire’s secondary coach.
“When [McGuire] hired coach DeRuyter, coach Deruyter called me and was like ‘Hey I got a secondary coach I wanna bring, would you mind coaching outside backers for me?’,” Bookbinder said. “and I said, ‘Man, I'll coach the grass for you, whatever you want.’”
McGuire said he’s seen a lot of buy-in from his staff and players — citing a difference between the tone at Tech’s first fourth-quarter workout and the workout this morning — despite temperatures near 33 degrees Fahrenheit.
“I said ‘I see a lot of guys dipping their toes in the water to see if it feels good.’,” McGuire said. “Right now, we have a bunch of guys just doing cannonballs.”
