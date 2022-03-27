Texas Tech’s redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has declared for the NBA Draft while choosing to maintain his two remaining years of NCAA eligibility, according to a post on his twitter account.
March 28, 2022
The last remaining member of the 2018-19 Red Raiders roster that earned a Final Four win, McCullar earned his second-consecutive All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this past season.
McCullar led Tech in scoring in 11 games throughout his career, including when he scored a career-high 24 points against Grambling, and was one of three Red Raiders to average double-digit scoring figures this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The 6-foot-6 San Antonio native was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list ahead of the 2021-22 season and earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2020 and 2021.
McCullar averaged 3.7 rebounds per game this season, second only to super-senior forward Kevin Obanor (3.9), and hauled in 10 rebounds twice, according to Tech Athletics. First against the University of Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 7 and again exactly a week later when taking on Gonzaga in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.
One of five returners after a coaching change following the end of the 2020-21 season, McCullar led Tech in both scoring (19) and minutes (32) in a home game against the University of Texas and his former head coach Chris Beard.
“Staying here at Texas Tech, a lot of people counted us out before the season and didn’t even give us a chance,” McCullar said after the 77-64 victory on Feb. 1.
