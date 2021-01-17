In the final six games of his freshman season, guard Kevin McCullar was thrown into the starting lineup. The Red Raiders were entering a difficult stretch of games, one where they would eventually walk away with two wins and four losses to end their season. However, during that stretch, McCullar began to show signs of high-level potential.
Over those six games, McCullar averaged 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, according to Sports Reference.
“I thought he was playing as well as any young player in college basketball last year [during] the last month of the season,” Beard said about McCullar after he made his sophomore season debut against Incarnate Word.
The process seemed clear as to what McCullar’s next steps would be following an impressive end-of-season stretch – spend the off-season developing even further and come back as a centerpiece of Texas Tech’s rotation.
Unfortunately, disaster struck for McCullar when he suffered a rolled ankle that would eventually sideline him for the first nine games of this season. A massive wrench was now thrown into what was said to have been incredible offseason development for McCullar.
“Kev had as well or as good of an offseason as I’ve seen in my years in college basketball,” Beard said after McCullar not only didn’t play in the season opener, but was seen on the court in a boot and crutches. “Kev was gonna start the first game of his sophomore season, he had earned the right do that.”
For McCullar, there was no other choice but to sit on the bench and watch his team begin the season without him. In the first nine games of the season, Tech had seven wins while suffering losses to Kansas and Houston.
During the ninth game of the season against Incarnate Word, McCullar erupted the reduced crowd at the United Supermarkets Arena when he sat at the scorers table to check into his first game of the season just six minutes into the contest.
McCullar would finish his debut with 11 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds in less than 12 minutes played -- a sign of the production to come.
"I was really upset being hurt going into the season," McCullar said in a postgame media availability following his season debut. “Everyone kept giving me positive messages though and I was just ready for the comeback.
“The fans gave me big applause. I was just happy to be out there with my team and get that win."
Since the debut, McCullar has continued to provide huge boosts to the Red Raiders on both ends of the floor.
McCullar is leading the team in rebounding average with 7.2 per game, according to Tech Athletics. He has already posted two double-doubles this season.
McCullar, who has always had strong defensive abilities, has Tech’s second-leading steal average and T-first block average, according to Tech Athletics.
The offense has also appeared to develop over the off-season for McCullar.
Despite the 16.7 percent shooting on three-point attempts, McCullar’s jump shot looks more fluid and comfortable than it did last season. His attack off-the-dribble is allowing him to get to the basket much easier, and he is now shooting 13-of-19 at the rim this season, according to BartTorvik.com.
In his last three games against Iowa State, No. 4 Texas and No. 2 Baylor, McCullar has had the most productive stretch of his career. He averaged 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game over that stretch, according to Sports-Reference.
If McCullar continues to play with this level of production, the Red Raiders have a great chance to remain at the top of a competitive Big 12 conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.